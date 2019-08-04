FOREX-Yuan sinks past 7/dlr to over decade low as trade tensions heat up

Shutterstock photo





* Yuan down over 1% on concerns about trade war impact

* Aussie near January low, yen hits 7-month high

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan tumbled more than 1%on Monday to 11-year lows on mounting fears over a sharpescalation in the U.S.-China trade war, sparking a sell-off inother currencies in the region.

The broadening fallout of the trade dispute saw investorsrushing into perceived safe-haven assets, with the Japanese yenrising to a seven-month peak.

The yuan broke through 7 per dollar, which some marketplayers have regarded as a major support level, falling to aslow as 7.1097 per dollar CNH= in offshore trade and 7.0424 tothe dollar CNY=CFXS onshore.

"This could well be the biggest moment for the yuan thisyear. The impact of U.S.-China trade is turning out to be verybig," said Masashi Hashimoto, senior currency analyst at MUFGBank.

"Looking at the mid-point, the People's Bank of China istrying to stem the yuan's fall," he said. "The PBOC doesn't looklike it is trying to use a weaker yuan to counter U.S. tradepressure. The yuan's fall seems to be stemming from panickyselling."

The yuan last stood down 1.4% at 7.0793 offshore, and 1.1% at 7.0166 onshore. It was the first time the yuan traded above 7per dollar since May 2008.

The sharp fall came after Beijing vowed on Friday to fightback against U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt decision toslap 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chineseimports, a move that ended a month-long trade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

The plunging yuan knocked off many currencies in the region.

The Australian dollar slipped 0.5% to $0.6770AUD=D4 ,hitting a seven-month low of $0.6748. The currency wasn't faroff its Jan. 3 flash-crash low of $0.6715.

The Korean won fell 1%, hitting a three-year low of 1,218.3per dollar KRW=KFCT while the new Taiwan dollar fell more than0.5% to a two-month low of 31.61 to dollar TWD=TP .

The U.S. dollar was on the back foot against traditionalsafe-haven currencies.

The dollar fell to as low as 105.80 yenJPY=EBS , itsweakest since its January flash-crash, and last stood at 106.07yen, down 0.5%.

The euro also rose 0.15% to $1.1122EUR=EBS , extending itsrecovery from a two-year low of $1.1027 touched on Thursday.

On Friday, the closely-watched U.S. employment data showednonfarm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs in July, fewer thanthe prior month, and wages increased modestly. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

The data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve willcut interest rates again in September after it delivered itsfirst rate reduction in more than a decade last month. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))