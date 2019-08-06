FOREX-Yuan pulls off lows, yen slumps as China tussles with U.S. over currency policy

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Offshore yuan rebounds from all-time low in Asia

* U.S. brands China a currency manipulator

* China let onshore yuan fall to 11-year low Monday (Adds details on yen, RBA)

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan managed to comeoff an all-time low on Tuesday after Beijing appeared to takesteps to prevent the currency from sliding further, following asharp drop that prompted the U.S. government to label China acurrency manipulator.

The yen slumped against major currencies as China's responsein the trade war forced speculators to give up short-term betsthat risk aversion would push the Japanese currency higher.

Yet, highlighting the shakeout in asset markets afterMonday's rapid escalation in tensions pushed the U.S.-Chinatrade war into uncharted territory, the dollar index .DXY against its main rivals also remained on the backfoot.

On Monday, China let the onshore yuan break through the key7 per dollar level for the first time since the global financialcrisis, sending global financial markets into a tailspin, andinvestors are closely watching to see how much more Beijing willallow it to fall. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25138Z

China said early on Tuesday it was selling yuan-denominatedbills in Hong Kong, in a move seen as curtailing short sellingof the currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N1WQ03V

It also set a daily mid-point for onshore trade that wasslightly firmer than markets had expected, though it was stillthe weakest level since May 2008.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statementon Monday the government had determined that China ismanipulating its currency and that Washington would engage withthe International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competitionfrom Beijing.

Yuan's sudden drop through the 7 mark came days afterPresident Donald Trump announced he would impose 10% tariffs on$300 billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-long tradetruce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2511N6

"The recovery in yuan and the move in the yen is triggeredby the fixing, which has eased some concern about competitivecurrency devaluation," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currencystrategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"China is not really trying to dramatically weaken itscurrency. However, nothing has been resolved in the trade war."

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 initially fell to 7.1265 perdollar, the lowest since international trading in the currencybegan in 2010, but then rallied around 0.5% against the dollarto 7.0623.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened trade at 7.0699 perdollar and was last at 7.0370, versus its last close at 7.0498.

In volatile trading, the dollar initially fell versus theyen JPY=EBS to 105.51 yen, the lowest since a flash crash inJanuary that roiled currency markets, but then reversed courseand surged by 1% to 107.11 yen as 10-year Treasury yields andU.S. stock futures turned positive.

The yen, which usually rises during times of economic stressand market turmoil due to Japan's status as the world's biggestcreditor, also slumped against major crosses after the latestmoves from Beijing.

The New Zealand dollar NZDJPY= surged 1% to 69.85 yen,while the Australian dollar rose 1.2% to 72.42 yen.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.3% to$0.6778. The Aussie held onto gains after the Reserve Bank ofAustralia left its benchmark interest rate at a record low of1.00%, as expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZZN0BN800

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 jumped by 0.5% to $0.6562after New Zealand's jobless rate fell to an 11-year low, but thekiwi later erased its gains to trade flat on the day.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut interestrates to a record low of 1.25% on Wednesday, but strongunemployment data suggests the economic is not as bad as somehad speculated. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y0FT($1 = 7.0508 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill & ShriNavaratnam) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets