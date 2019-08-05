FOREX-Yuan pulls off lows, yen falls as Beijing seen curbing fresh yuan losses

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Offshore yuan rebounds from all-time low in Asia

* U.S. brands China a currency manipulator

* China let onshore yuan fall to 11-year low Monday (Adds details on stock futures, Australian and New Zealanddollars)

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan pulled back froman all-time low on Tuesday after Beijing appeared to take stepsto prevent the currency from weakening further, following asharp drop that prompted the U.S. government to declare Chinawas manipulating its currency.

The yen erased gains versus the dollar and fell against mostmajor currencies, while the dollar index .DXY against majorpeers remained on the backfoot after Monday's rapid escalationin tensions pushed the U.S.-China trade war into unchartedterritory.

On Monday, China let the onshore yuan break through the key7 per dollar level for the first time since the global financialcrisis, sending global financial markets into a tailspin, andinvestors are closely watching to see how much more Beijing willallow it to fall. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25138Z

China said early on Tuesday it was selling yuan-denominatedbills in Hong Kong, in a move seen as curtailing short sellingof the currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N1WQ03V

It also set a daily mid-point for onshore trade that wasslightly firmer than markets had expected, though it was stillthe weakest level since May 2008.

However, the dollar remained down against the euro, whileU.S. stock futures fell on worries the trade conflict with Chinawould hurt U.S. economic growth and corporate profits.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statementon Monday the government had determined that China ismanipulating its currency and that Washington would engage withthe International Monetary Fund to eliminate unfair competitionfrom Beijing.

Yuan's sudden drop through the 7 mark came days afterPresident Donald Trump announced he would impose 10% tariffs on$300 billion of Chinese imports, ending a month-long tradetruce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2511N6

"The recovery in yuan and the move in the yen is triggeredby the fixing, which has eased some concern about competitivecurrency devaluation," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currencystrategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"China is not really trying to dramatically weaken itscurrency. However, nothing has been resolved in the trade war."

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 initially fell to 7.1265 perdollar, the lowest since offshore trading began in 2010, butthen erased these losses to trade unchanged at 7.1004.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened trade at 7.0699 perdollar and was last at 7.0569, versus its last close at 7.0498.

The dollar initially fell versus the yen JPY=EBS to 105.51yen, the lowest since a flash crash in January that roiledcurrency markets, but then erased to rise 0.34% to 106.32.

The yen also weakened against major crosses after the latestmoves from Beijing.

The New Zealand dollar NZDJPY= surged 0.9% to 69.79 yen,while the Australian dollar rose 0.7% to 72.08 yen.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.3% versus the dollar to $1.1238,its strongest level since July 19.

In Asian trade S&P 500 futures ESc1 fell 0.7% due toconcern about how the trade war will impact the U.S. economy.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.4% to $0.6787 before a Reserve Bank of Australiameeting later on Tuesday.

The RBA is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate ata record low of 1.00%, but the trade war is a source of concernfor Australia's economy because it ships a lot of raw materialsto China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1F0

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 jumped by 0.5% to $0.6562,its biggest daily gain in three weeks, after New Zealand'sjobless rate fell to an 11-year low.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut interestrates to a record low of 1.25% on Wednesday, but strongunemployment data suggests the economic is not as bad as somehad speculated. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y0FT($1 = 7.0508 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes & KimCoghill) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))