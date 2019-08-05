FOREX-Yuan hits 11-yr low, breaks 7 per dlr, as trade war intensifies

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan tumbled more than 1%to 11-year lows on Monday amid mounting fears over a sharpescalation in the U.S.-China trade war, sparking a sell-off inother currencies in the region.

Growing anxiety over trade saw investors rush into perceivedsafe-haven assets, with the Japanese yen rising to a seven-monthpeak against the dollar.

The yuan unexpectedly broke through the closely watched 7per dollar mark for the first time since the global financialcrisis, a level some market players have regarded as majorsupport. It fell to as low as 7.1137 per dollar CNH= inoffshore trade and 7.0424 to the dollar CNY=CFXS onshore.

The move came just days after U.S. President Donald Trumpsurprised markets by saying he would impose more tariffs onChinese imports.

"This could well be the biggest moment for the yuan thisyear. The impact of U.S.-China trade is turning out to be verybig," said Masashi Hashimoto, senior currency analyst at MUFGBank.

The yuan last stood down 1.5% at 7.0839 offshore, and 1.3% at 7.0319 onshore. It was the first time the yuan traded above 7per dollar since May 2008.

The sharp fall came after Beijing vowed on Friday to fightback against Trump's abrupt decision to slap 10% tariffs on theremaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, a move that ended amonth-long trade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

The slumping yuan knocked many currencies in the region.

The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy bet on China,shed 0.35% to $0.6773AUD=D4 , hitting a seven-month low of$0.6748. The currency wasn't far off its Jan. 3 flash-crash lowof $0.6715.

Emerging market currencies took a deeper hit.

The Korean won fell 1%, hitting a three-year low of 1,218.3per dollar KRW=KFCT while the new Taiwan dollar fell more than0.7% to a two-month low of 31.627 to dollar TWD=TP .

The Mexican peso fell 1% to 19.507 to the dollar MXN=D4 while the Indian rupee fell 1.2% to 70.425 per dollar INR=D4 .

Domestic woes also added pressure on some currencies.Diplomatic tensions between Japan and Korea weakened the won,the Taiwan dollar softened after China restricted travel to theisland and the rupee was rattled by instabilities in Kashmir.

"Until late last month, people have thought trade talksbetween the U.S. and China were going okay. But now we havetariffs that would hit the economy while the Fed wasn't dovishlast week. So it is a double-whammy for emerging currencies,"said Koichi Kobayashi, chief manager of forex at MitsubishiTrust and Banking.

The U.S. dollar was on the back foot against traditionalsafe-haven currencies.

The dollar fell to as low as 105.80 yenJPY=EBS , itsweakest since its January flash-crash, and last stood at 106.07yen, down 0.5%.

Gold also hit a six-year high of $1,456.2 per ounce XAU= and last stood up 0.78% at $1,452.5.

The Swiss franc hit a two-year high against the euro,fetching 1.0890 franc per euro EURCHF= , having gained 1.4%over the past five sessions.

The common currency also rose 0.15% to $1.1122EUR=EBS ,extending its recovery from a two-year low of $1.1027 touched onThursday, as U.S. bond yields have plunged, reducing thedollar's yield attraction.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield fell 7.5 basis points inAsia to 1.780% US10YT=RR , on top of last week's 23 basis pointfall, the biggest weekly fall in seven years.

Fed funds futures prices are now pricing in a total of 0.75basis points by March, with some chance of a 50 basis point cutnext month.

