FOREX-Yuan hits 11-year low, yen rises on rush to safe-havens

* Markets waiting for Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

* Fed reluctant to embark on easing cycle - Fed minutes

* Brexit confusion undermines sterling (Adds new low for Chinese yuan)

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to an 11-yearlow against the dollar on Thursday due to worries about aneconomic slowdown, prompting Chinese state-owned banks tosupport the currency in the forwards market.

The yuan's fall, combined with declines in Hong Kong stockson concerns about protests in the city, pushed the antipodeandollars lower and boosted the yen against major crosses inso-called risk-off trades.

Other currencies were locked in tight ranges ahead of U.S.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Holeon Friday, which will be closely scrutinised after an inversionin the Treasury yield curve highlighted the risk of a U.S.recession.

Expectations for additional rate cuts are high, and U.S.President Donald Trump's vocal calls for aggressive monetaryeasing could put the Fed in a bind.

"Some investors like commodity trading advisors have linkedthe downward move in the yuan and Chinese stocks to sellingcross yen," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist atDaiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"The bigger concern is what Powell says tomorrow. He doesn'twant to give away too much, but there is already a sense thatTrump is doing a lot to decide monetary policy."

At the Fed's last meeting in July, the U.S. central bank cutinterest rates for the first time in a decade to 2.00-2.25%. TheFed next meets Sept. 17-18.

In onshore trading, the yuan CNY=CFXS fell to 7.0752 perdollar, its weakest since March 2008, before recovering slightlyto 7.0732. In offshore trade the dollar CNH= rose 0.29% to7.0872 yuan.

Major Chinese state-owned banks were seen supporting theyuan by receiving dollar/yuan swaps, traders told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N22601W

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warnedgovernments against trying to weaken their currencies throughmonetary easing or market intervention. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0TE

This could place unwanted attention on the yuan after theU.S. Treasury declared China a currency manipulator in anescalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

China is also in the spotlight as a series of protests inHong Kong calling for greater democratic freedoms have becomethe biggest challenge to Chinese rule of the city since itreverted from British colonial rule in 1997.

The dollar held steady at 106.43 yenJPY=EBS following a0.36% gain on Wednesday, its biggest since Aug. 13.

Against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS , the dollar traded at0.9828, close to a two-week high of 0.9831.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.32% to $0.6761 anddeclined 0.47% to 71.95 yenAUDJPY= .

The New Zealand dollar NZD= skidded to $0.6372, the lowestsince January 2016, and slumped 0.66% to 67.84 yenNZDJPY= .

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting released on Wednesdayshowed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cutinterest rates but were united in wanting to signal they werenot on a preset path to more cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RJR gained afterthe minutes, but interest rate futures are pricing in a 100%probability of a Fed rate cut at its September meeting, a 75%chance of an additional cut in October, and a 48% likelihood ofanother cut in December, the CME's FedWatch tool shows.

The Fed and other central banks are cutting interest ratesto contain a global economic slowdown caused by a prolongedtrade war between the United States and China.

"Yields are supportive of the dollar for now, but this maynot last after Powell's speech," said Junichi Ishikawa, seniorforeign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"Additional rate cuts are thoroughly priced in. If Powellsounds slightly hawkish, stocks could sell off, which would hurtthe dollar against safe-haven currencies like the yen."

Sterling traded a tad lower at 91.46 pence per euro EURGBP= , on course for its second day of losses, asuncertainty about Britain's divorce from the European Unionweighed on the pound.

Against the greenback, sterling GBP=D3 was little changedat $1.2127.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday therewould be no renegotiation of the terms for Britain's exit fromthe EU. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to meetMacron in Paris on Thursday.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)