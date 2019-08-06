FOREX-Yuan gains as China appears to curb currency weakness

Shutterstock photo





Stocks and emerging market currencies plunged on Monday andsafe havens jumped after Chinese authorities allowed the yuan tobreak through the psychologically important level of 7 perdollar, its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

Risk appetite improved on Tuesday after the People's Bank ofChina fixed the daily reference rate for the onshore Chineseyuan at 6.9683, firmer than the expected 6.9871, and below thekey 7 rate.

The central bank also said it was selling yuan-denominatedbills in Hong Kong, a move seen as curtailing short selling ofthe currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N1WQ03V

"The signs that China's not willing to let the cny continuedrifting above 7 is somewhat constructive from a cross assetperspective," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategyat CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

Onshore yuan CNY= stayed above 7 but gained 0.38% percentto 7.0189 per dollar, after weakening as far as 7.0575overnight.

The offshore yuan CNH= also gained 0.70% to 7.0482, downfrom a high of 7.1397.

Escalating tensions between the United States and China arelikely to keep investors cautious with no end in sight to theSino-U.S. trade war.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced late on Monday thatit had determined for the first time since 1994 that China wasmanipulating its currency and said that Washington would engagethe International Monetary Fund to clamp down on Beijing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

China's central bank responded on Tuesday that China "hasnot used and will not use the exchange rate as a tool to dealwith trade disputes."

It added that Washington's decision to label Beijing as acurrency manipulator would "severely damage internationalfinancial order and cause chaos in financial markets." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

"The fact that the Treasury has labeled China as a currencymanipulator, especially since this is an out of cycle move bythe U.S. Treasury, suggests that things are pretty antagonisticbetween the U.S. and China and volatility should continue toremain elevated into the near term," Rai said.

Chinese monetary authorities let the yuan slide past the 7level so that markets could finally factor in concerns aroundthe Sino-U.S. trade war and weakening economic growth, threepeople with knowledge of the discussions said on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512EP========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:30AM (1330 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1173$1.1202 -0.26% -2.58% +1.1249 +1.1172 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.5100 105.9400 +0.54% -3.40% +107.0700 +105.5300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 119.04 118.68 +0.30% -5.69% +119.8500 +118.3800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9778 0.9733 +0.46% -0.37% +0.9782 +0.9704 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2166 1.2141 +0.21% -4.63% +1.2209 +1.2135 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3226 1.3213 +0.10% -3.01% +1.3236 +1.3187 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6786 0.6756 +0.44% -3.73% +0.6801 +0.6751 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0927 1.0903 +0.22% -2.91% +1.0931 +1.0898 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9183 0.9223 -0.43% +2.22% +0.9249 +0.9172 NZ NZD= 0.6534 0.6526 +0.12% -2.72% +0.6585 +0.6510 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.8997 8.9270 -0.31% +3.02% +8.9299 +8.8915 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9456 10.0008 -0.55% +0.40% +10.0212 +9.9424 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.5922 9.6018 -0.37% +7.01% +9.6095 +9.5698 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7198 10.7598 -0.37% +4.44% +10.7683 +10.7180

