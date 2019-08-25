FOREX-Yuan falls to 11-year low on trade war, yen pares early gains

Shutterstock photo





* Markets rattled by escalation in U.S.-China trade war

* Yen, Swiss franc and gold rise on risk aversion

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit an 11-year low inonshore trade and tumbled to a record low in offshore tradeafter a sharp re-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war whackedinvestor confidence and darkened the global economic outlook.

The yen JPY= , often bought in times of uncertainty as asafe haven, pared early gains versus the dollar due to Japaneseimporters' selling, but remained firmer against other currenciesin a sign of waning risk appetites.

Gold prices leapt higher and benchmark Treasury yields hittheir lowest since July 2016 as investors fled to safer assets.

Financial markets could be in for a rough ride in the nearfuture if investors continue to shift money from stocks to lessrisky assets, such as debt, gold and safe-haven currencies.

"China's economy is slowing, so the yuan will only fallfurther unless authorities take steps to stop it," said TakuyaKanda, general manager of the research department at Gaitame.comResearch Institute in Tokyo.

"Some dollar buying from Japanese importers pulleddollar/yen off its lows, but excluding such real demand there'sno reason to buy the dollar. The yen will continue to rise."

In China's onshore market, the yuan CNY=CFXS fell to7.1500 per dollar, the lowest since February 2008. In theoffshore market, the yuan CNH=D3 slid to 7.1850 yuan, theweakest since international trading in the currency began in2010.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1.2% to $1,548.93 per ounce,approaching the highest since April 2013.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday when President Donald Trumpannounced an additional 5% duty on $550 billion in targetedChinese goods, hours after Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffson $75 billion worth of U.S. products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

At the G7 meeting in France over the weekend, Trump causedsome confusion by indicating he may have had second thoughts onthe tariffs.

The White House on Sunday clarified these comments, sayingTrump wished he had raised tariffs on Chinese goods even higherlast week, even as he signalled he did not plan to followthrough with his demand that U.S. close Chinese operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

In Asian trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell below 1.475% to reach their lowest in more thanthree years. Yields on 2-year debt fell to 1.465%.

Earlier this month the yield curve inverted for the firsttime in more than a decade when long-term yields traded belowshort-term yields, which is commonly considered a signal of aneconomic recession. Investors will watch to see if the yieldcurve inverts again.

The yen surged early in Asian trading to 104.46 per dollar,the highest since a flash crash this January, but then paredgains to be only a tad higher at 105.26.

"Speculators came into the market very early to put heavypressure on dollar/yen," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchangestrategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"The fact that the offshore yuan is down this much showsspeculators have gotten a little wild. The trade war is drivingall these moves, and I don't see this ending anytime soon."

The yen will next target 104.10 per dollar, which is thehigh it reached during a flash crash on Jan. 3 that roiledfinancial markets, Daiwa Securities' Ishizuki said.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 , a liquid proxy for risk, wasdown 0.3% to $0.6736 at 0242 GMT. An earlier level of $0.6690was within a whisker of a recent decade-low of $0.66775.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 slipped to $0.6342, a levelnot seen since September 2015.

Against the yen, the Aussie briefly fell to 69.97 yenAUDJPY= , the lowest since April 2009, before paring losses.

The kiwi skidded to 66.32 yenNZDJPY= , the lowest sinceNovember 2012.