FOREX-Yuan drops below 7 per dollar as trade war escalates

* Yuan breaks key 7 level against dollar

* Trump calls Chinese currency move "manipulation"

* Yen jumps to seven-month high in scramble for safety (New throughout, updates trading and comments to U.S. marketopen, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China let its yuan weaken below7 to the dollar on Monday, an 11-year low, leading to broad riskaversion on concerns about the escalation of the U.S.-Chinatrade war.

Fearful of the impact on global growth, investors dumpedexport-oriented Asian currencies and rushed into safe havens,with the Japanese yen surging to a seven-month high.

Chinese authorities, who had been expected to defend thepsychologically important level of 7 per dollar CNY= , allowedthe currency break through the floor to its lowest in theonshore market since the 2008 global financial crisis.

"We've had a pretty meaningful reaction, where 7 inparticular was a level that the market was very sensitive to indollar/CNY. Now that we've broken that, risk appetite has takena hit," said Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX strategy for theAmericas at NatWest Markets in Connecticut.

"I think there's a sense that President Trump might try andescalate in terms of a reaction, if he thinks that this was adeliberate move by the Chinese to try and weaken their currencyartificially," Daingerfield said.

The weaker Chinese currency came after Beijing vowed onFriday to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump'sdecision to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chineseimports, ending a month-long trade truce. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

Trump on Monday called the move in the Chinese currency "amajor violation" and "currency manipulation." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510AS

The escalation of the trade dispute has led investors to beon watch for any U.S. efforts to weaken the greenback, though adirect intervention is still viewed as unlikely.

Japan's yen, which investors buy in times of risk aversion,rose to its highest since a January flash crash. The yen waslast up 0.5% at 106.05 JPY= , after hitting 105.80 earlier.

Japan's top currency diplomat, Yoshiki Takeuchi, warned thatTokyo was ready to intervene if yen gains threatened itsexport-reliant economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511PQ

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, strengthened0.86% to 0.9738 francs per dollar CHF= , the strongest sinceJune 25.

The Australian dollar AUD= , often used as a proxy bet onChina, fell to a seven-month low of $0.6749, before rising backto $0.6776.========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:32AM (1432 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1189$1.1107 +0.74% -2.44% +1.1200 +1.1105 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.0500 106.5800 -0.50% -3.82% +106.6700 +105.8000 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.67 118.39 +0.24% -5.98% +118.7300 +117.7000 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9736 0.9820 -0.86% -0.79% +0.9840 +0.9735 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2161 1.2154 +0.06% -4.67% +1.2188 +1.2102 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3180 1.3204 -0.18% -3.33% +1.3247 +1.3177 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6776 0.6799 -0.34% -3.87% +0.6804 +0.6749 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0895 1.0908 -0.12% -3.19% +1.0936 +1.0865 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9199 0.9136 +0.69% +2.39% +0.9205 +0.9133 NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.6533 0.6540 -0.11% -2.74% +0.6541 +0.6490 Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9204 8.9146 +0.07% +3.26% +8.9516 +8.8931 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9837 9.9027 +0.82% +0.76% +9.9905 +9.8924 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6184 9.6348 +0.55% +7.30% +9.6515 +9.6130 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7640 10.7053 +0.55% +4.88% +10.7722 +10.6928

