CORRECTED-FOREX-Yuan, dollar soar and safe-haven currencies slide after U.S.-China trade truce (July 1)



(Corrects title of analyst in last paragraph)

* Trump, Xi agree to restart trade talks on the weekend

* Risk assets rally, safe-haven yen, franc fall

By Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar and offshore Chineseyuan rallied on Monday after the United States and China agreedto restart their troubled trade talks, while the Japanese yenand Swiss franc were the big casualties as investors soldsafe-haven currencies.

While reports of an agreement had been flagged ahead of U.S.President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterparty Xi Jinping'smeeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, the outcome wasmore positive than investors had expected.

Trump said he would hold back on new tariffs and that Chinawill buy more farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Trump also said the U.S. Commerce Department would studywhether to take HuaweiHWT.UL off the list of firms bannedfrom buying components and technology from U.S. companieswithout government approval.

Global stocks jumped and investors dumped safe-haven assets.

China's offshore yuan rose more than 0.5% to as high as6.8165 yuan per dollar, near a two-month high, before easingback to 6.8464 after disappointing factory activity data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS7N1DB01H

The dollar, which has fallen in recent weeks on risingexpectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, rose 0.4%against a basket of currencies, its index hitting 96.601 .DXY .Versus the euro it rose 0.4% to $1.1328EUR=EBS .

"The compromise reached between Trump and Xi at the week'sG20 meeting went further than most had expected, with Trumpputting the next tranche of tariffs on hold and reopening UScompanies' ability to supply Huawei," said RBC currencystrategist Adam Cole.

"It is not clear, however, whether the latter will clearcongress and there is plenty of scope for trade talks to breakdown again in the future."

The Japanese yen, which investors tend to buy when they arelooking for a safe place to put their money, dropped 0.6% to aslow as 108.53 JPY=EBS , its weakest since June 19.

The Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS lost 0.4% versus the euro to1.1142 francs. It also slumped 0.8% against the dollar CHF=EBS .

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 , sensitive to the economicfortunes of China, the country's largest trading partner,dropped 0.4% at $0.6993, with the weaker-than-expected factorydata out of China overshadowing the trade ceasefire.

Britain's sterling slipped 0.2% to $1.2670GBP=D3 .

This week sees the release of some crucial U.S. economicdata including non-farm payrolls on Friday and non-manufacturingactivity on Wednesday, which should help investors better assesswhether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later thismonth.

"Some Fed officials curbed easing views recently and thedata will help the market get a clearer picture of whether theFed stands poised to cut rates this month," said Koji Fukaya,president at Office Fukaya Consulting.

