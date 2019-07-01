FOREX-Yuan, dollar gain and safe-haven currencies shrivel after U.S.-China trade truce

Shutterstock photo





* Trump, Xi agree to restart trade talks on the weekend

* Risk assets rally, safe-haven yen, franc fall

* Offshore yuan nears 2-month high, data tempers gains

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar and offshore Chineseyuan rallied on Monday after the United States and China agreedto restart their troubled trade talks, while the Japanese yenand Swiss franc were the big casualties as investors soldsafe-haven currencies.

While reports of an agreement had been flagged ahead of U.S.President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterparty Xi Jinping'smeeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, the outcome wasmore positive than investors had expected.

Trump said he would hold back on new tariffs and that Chinawill buy more farm products, and he offered to ease restrictionson tech company Huawei. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Global stocks jumped and investors dumped safe-haven assets.

China's offshore yuan rose more than 0.5% to as high as6.8165 yuan per dollar, near a two-month high, before easingback to 6.8476 after disappointing factory activity data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS7N1DB01H

The dollar, which has fallen in recent weeks on risingexpectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, rose 0.4%against a basket of currencies, its index hitting 96.611 .DXY and the highest since June 21.

Versus the euro the greenback rose 0.4% to $1.1327EUR=EBS .

"The compromise reached between Trump and Xi at the week'sG20 meeting went further than most had expected, with Trumpputting the next tranche of tariffs on hold and reopening UScompanies' ability to supply Huawei," said RBC's currencystrategist Adam Cole.

However, he cautioned that there remained "plenty of scopefor trade talks to break down again in the future."

The Japanese yen, which investors tend to buy when they arelooking for safety, dropped 0.6% to as low as 108.53 JPY=EBS ,its weakest since June 19, before settling at 108.31.

The Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS lost 0.4% versus the euro to1.1142 francs. It also slumped 0.7% against the dollar CHF=EBS to $0.9833.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 , sensitive to the economicfortunes of China, the country's largest trading partner,dropped 0.4% at $0.6995, with the weaker-than-expected factorydata out of China overshadowing the trade ceasefire.

Sterling slipped 0.5% to $1.2638GBP=D3 , hurt by the broaddollar rally and after a survey showed Britain's manufacturerssuffering their sharpest fall in activity in more than six yearsin June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N22E035

This week sees the release of crucial U.S. economic dataincluding non-farm payrolls on Friday and non-manufacturingactivity on Wednesday, which should help investors better assesswhether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later thismonth.

"Economic data will clearly have a more important role thisweek, and we can't help but think that Friday's US employmentoverview will be a defining moment for July Fed rateexpectations," said BMO Capital Markets FX strategist StephenGallo. (Editing by Toby Chopra and Raissa Kasolowsky) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

