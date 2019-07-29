FOREX-Yen trades near three-week low before BOJ, Fed meetings

Shutterstock photo





* Yen on back foot ahead of BOJ meeting

* Dollar supported as bets on aggressive Fed rate cuts wane

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - The yen held near a three-weeklow on Tuesday as pared expectations for aggressive FederalReserve cuts supported the dollar and ahead of a Bank of Japanmeeting, which is seen as a key test for policymakers amid aglobal monetary easing cycle.

The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy on hold at ameeting ending later on Tuesday, but some investors say there isa chance Japan's central bank could change its forward guidanceto reassure traders that rates will remain low.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar tradednear a two-month high. The U.S. Fed is expected to cut rates by25 basis points on Wednesday, but this is more likely to be aone-off than the first in a series of several rate cuts.

The pound hit a new 28-month low early in Asia trade asinvestors grew increasingly nervous about the prospects of ano-deal Brexit under new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0SQ

Monetary policy is likely to set the tone for currencymarkets in coming months as central banks from Australia, NewZealand, Europe and possibly Britain are expected to cut ratesdue to low inflation and risks to global economic growth.

"The BOJ may not have much influence on the currency marketbecause of their limited policy options," said Junichi Ishikawa,senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"We need to focus on how the Fed views the U.S. economicoutlook, because Fed Reserver Chairman Jerome Powell is stilloptimistic about the economy. This could lead to a bounce inyields and the dollar."

The yen JPY=EBS was quoted at 108.835 per dollar, close toa three-week low of 108.900 reached on Monday.

The market consensus is for the BOJ to maintain a pledge toguide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bondyield around 0% via aggressive bond purchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U1MP

Some investors, however, see a possibility the BOJ may tweakits forward guidance and commit to keeping rates ultra-low overa longer-term horizon.

Currently, the BOJ commits to maintaining rates at currentextremely low levels "for an extended period of time, at leastthrough around spring 2020".

The BOJ's decision is expected 0300-0500 GMT.

The dollar index .DXY was little changed at 98.074, near atwo-month high of 98.165.

The Fed is forecast to cut its target interest rate range onWednesday by 25 basis points to 2.00%-2.25%.

Investors previously saw the chance of an even moreaggressive 50-basis point cut, according to interest rate swaps,but these expectations have dissipated as data has shown theU.S. economy is not as weak as some feared.

Sterling GBP=D3 briefly slipped to $1.2209, the lowestsince March 2017.

Sterling GBP=D3 briefly slipped to $1.2209, the lowestsince March 2017.

There is a growing risk of a no-deal Brexit where Britainexits the European Union without a trade deal in place. There isalso a chance that new Prime Minister Johnson will call an earlyelection.