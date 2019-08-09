FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc rise on trade worries, downbeat global data

Shutterstock photo





* Yen strengthens beyond 106 as investors look for safety

* Swiss franc rises on safe-haven bids as well

* Italian political uncertainty weighs on risk appetite

* Soft global data boosts risk aversion

* Dollar headed for biggest weekly decline since June

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yen and Swiss franc gained on Friday, as investors sought thesafe-haven currencies due to nagging U.S.-China trade war jitters, renewed political uncertainty in Italyand weak economic data around the world.

Deep liquidity and current account surpluses in Japan and Switzerland attract safe-haven flows tothose currencies during times of geopolitical and economic stress.

"What wouldn't make safe havens look attractive this week," said John Doyle, vice president fordealing and trading at Tempus, Inc. in Washington.

"The equity board is awash in red. The trade tensions are a big thing and if you look around theworld, all the data were negative, or at least concerning. So of course, we're going to see an uptick inthe Swissie (franc) and the yen," he added.

Fears of Washington's trade war with Beijing escalated after Bloomberg reported the United States hasagain held off on granting licenses to China's telecom equipment maker Huawei. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

U.S. data showed underlying producer prices fell 0.1% in July, suggesting inflation remained muted.Canada's economy lost 24,200 jobs last month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS9JEF8Murn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550BD In Britain, the economy shrank forthe first time since 2012 in the second quarter and sterling slid to a 31-month low against the dollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25526B

There was a sell-off in Italiana bonds as Italy added to the global tension. The ruling League partyfiled a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, a move the party's populist chief Matteo Salvanihopes will trigger early elections and install him as the new leader. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545A5

The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies, pressured as U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedhis call for a weaker currency to help American manufacturers.

Trump told reporters at the White House he believes the Federal Reserve needs to lower interest ratesby a full percentage point. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23R00Q

In late morning trading, the dollar fell 0.4% against a surging yen to 105.61 yenJPY= , near theseven-month low of 105.5 hit earlier this week. The yen was on course for its second weekly gain versusthe U.S. dollar and its third weekly gain versus the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The Swiss franc rose versus the dollar and euro. The dollar was last down 0.2% at 0.9732 francCHF= ,while the euro slipped 0.1% at 1.0893 francsEURCHF= .

The euro rose against the dollar to $1.1198EUR= ., showing little reaction after Salvini called forearly elections.

The dollar index .DXY dipped 0.1% slipped to 97.545 .DXY and remained on course for its biggestweekly decline since June 21.

Sterling fell 0.5% to $1.2075GBP= against the dollar and 0.7% versus the euro, which rose to 92.74penceEURGBP= , after the UK's weak data.========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:45 AM (1445 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1198$1.1178 +0.18% -2.36% +1.1208 +1.1181 Dollar/Yen JPY= 105.5800 106.0600 -0.45% -4.24% +106.1100 +105.5800 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.26 118.58 -0.27% -6.31% +118.7200 +118.2500 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9730 0.9746 -0.16% -0.86% +0.9754 +0.9719 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2078 1.2131 -0.44% -5.31% +1.2153 +1.2057 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3237 1.3224 +0.10% -2.93% +1.3274 +1.3206 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6806 0.6800 +0.09% -3.45% +0.6818 +0.6780 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0898 1.0897 +0.01% -3.16% +1.0913 +1.0889 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9269 0.9213 +0.61% +3.17% +0.9289 +0.9208 NZ NZD= 0.6488 0.6478 +0.15% -3.41% +0.6498 +0.6463 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.8759 8.9261 -0.56% +2.75% +8.9324 +8.8504 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9412 9.9797 -0.39% +0.36% +9.9955 +9.9101 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.5426 9.5982 -0.40% +6.46% +9.6066 +9.5257 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6891 10.7321 -0.40% +4.14% +10.7476 +10.6648

