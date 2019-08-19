FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc fall on optimism about central bank action

Shutterstock photo





* China unveils interest rate reform, boosts risk appetite

* Focus on Fed's Jackson Hole symposium

* Markets expect monetary leaders to announce key measures

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc retreated against the dollar onMonday, as risk sentiment gradually improved after a week of turmoil on hopes that major central bankswould look to launch fresh stimulus measures to lift their sluggish economies.

The Japanese currency fell for a third straight session versus the greenback, while the Swiss unitslid to a two-week low against the dollar.

Optimism about government action to avert recession concerns in the United States, which was triggeredby last week's inversion in the U.S. bond yield curve, rose in advance of the U.S. Federal Reserve'ssymposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, toward the end of the week, where central bankers could announce keymeasures.

China also unveiled interest rate reforms expected to lower corporate borrowing costs, which helpedlift the market's mood, while the prospect of Germany's coalition government ditching its balanced budgetrule to take on new debt and launch stimulus steps also boosted risk appetite. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"We think the more accommodative central bank backdrop should help insulate the downside in riskmarkets," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"With markets fixated on the (Jackson Hole) symposium later this week and little data to deter focus,we are biased to see an extension of (last) Friday's relief rally in risk extend in the coming days,barring another Trump Tweet-bomb," he added, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's penchant forannouncing policy or making market-moving comments on Twitter.

In morning trading, the dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 106.51 yenJPY= , helping push the dollarindex trade higher on the day to 98.239 .DXY .

The euro was up versus the greenback at $1.1101EUR= , after falling 1% last week, its biggest weeklydrop since early July.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar climbed 0.2% to 0.9801 francCHF= . Sight deposits at the SwissNational Bank posted another big weekly rise, indicating more intervention from policymakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F1WY

FED EYED

Investor optimism is also likely to be capped before a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later thisweek at the Jackson Hole conference.

Market strategists believe his comments will be aimed at reassuring nervous markets that the Fed willremain in an easing stance and set the stage for more rate cuts after a quarter-percentage-point rate cutin July.

"Powell's speech will set the stage for, at the minimum, a 25 basis-points-rate cut at the Septembermeeting, stressing that quantitative tightening is over," said Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy atRBC Capital Markets.

Money markets are pricing in a cumulative 67 basis points of rate cuts from the Fed by the end of theyear.

