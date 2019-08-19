FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc fall on hopes of global stimulus measures

Shutterstock photo





* China unveils interest rate reform, boosts risk appetite

* Focus on Fed's Jackson Hole symposium

* Markets expect monetary leaders to announce key measures

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc retreated against the dollar onMonday, as risk sentiment improved after a week of turmoil on hopes major central banks would launch freshstimulus measures to lift their sluggish economies.

The Japanese currency fell for a third straight session versus the greenback, while the Swiss unitslid to a two-week low against the dollar.

Optimism about government action to calm U.S. recession concerns, triggered by last week's inversionof the bond yield curve, grew ahead of the Federal Reserve's symposium later in the week in Jackson Hole,Wyoming, where analysts said central bankers could announce new measures.

China also unveiled interest rate reforms expected to lower corporate borrowing costs, which helpedlift the market's mood, while the prospect of Germany's coalition government ditching its balanced budgetrule to take on new debt and launch stimulus steps also boosted risk appetite. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"We think the more accommodative central bank backdrop should help insulate the downside in riskmarkets," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

In afternoon trading, the dollar rose 0.3% against the yen to 106.66 yenJPY= , helping push thedollar index 0.2% higher on the day to 98.358 .DXY .

Scotiabank, in a research note, said the dollar/yen pair is showing signs of stabilizing from atechnical viewpoint, but the longer-run indicators remain bearishly aligned for the greenback.

"We would prefer to see additional dollar gains through the close of this week to confirm last week'sreversal and think a daily close above 106.80 yen... would support the outlook for dollar strength," thebank said.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.1% versus the greenback at $1.1079EUR= , after falling 1% last week, itsbiggest weekly drop since early July.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar climbed 0.3% to 0.9816 francCHF= . Sight deposits at the SwissNational Bank posted another big weekly rise, indicating more intervention from policymakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F1WY

FED EYED

Investor optimism is likely to be capped before a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later this weekat the Jackson Hole conference.

Strategists believe his comments will be aimed at reassuring nervous markets that the Fed will remainin an easing stance and set the stage for more rate cuts after a quarter-percentage-point rate cut inJuly.

"The Jackson Hole summit would be the perfect venue for the Fed to set or reset market expectations,"said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

"If they're committed to lowering interest rates in September, we should hear central bankers downplaythe improvement in spending and retail sales."

Money markets are pricing in a cumulative 67 basis points of rate cuts from the Fed by the end of theyear.

