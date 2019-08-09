FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc advance on trade fears, bleak global data

Shutterstock photo





* Yen strengthens beyond 106 as investors look for safety

* Swiss franc rises on safe-haven bids

* Italian politics, soft global data weighs on risk appetite

* Dollar headed for biggest weekly decline since June

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yen and Swiss franc gained on Friday as investors sought safe-havencurrencies due to U.S.-China trade war concerns, political uncertainty in Italy, and weak economic dataaround the world.

Deep liquidity and current account surpluses in Japan and Switzerland attract safe-haven flows totheir currencies during times of geopolitical and economic stress.

"The strength of the yen will not be welcomed by the BoJ (Bank of Japan), which continues to struggleto push Japanese CPI inflation towards its 2% goal," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank inLondon.

The yen soared to a seven-month high against the dollar.

"The recent escalation in trade wars between the U.S. and China suggests there is potential for robustdemand for safe-haven assets going forward and this implies ample scope for a firmer yen," she added.

The same holds true for the Swiss franc, Foley said, with the economy also in a much better budgetposition than Japan.

U.S. stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not ready to make atrade deal with China and had decided that the United States would not do business with Chinese telecomsgiant Huawei Technologies for the time being. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

Also on Friday, data showed underlying U.S. producer prices fell 0.1% in July, suggesting inflationremained muted, and Canada's economy lost 24,200 jobs last month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS9JEF8Murn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550BD

In Britain, the economy shrank for the first time since 2012 in the second quarter and sterling slidto a 31-month low against the dollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25526B

"Take your pick. You look around the world, all the data were negative or at least concerning," saidJohn Doyle, vice president for dealing and trading at Tempus in Washington. "Of course, you're going tosee an uptick in the Swissie (franc) and the yen."

A sell-off in Italian bonds after the League party filed a no-confidence motion against its owngoverning coalition also added to the global tension. The party's populist chief Matteo Salvini hopes thatthe move will trigger early elections and install him as the new leader. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2552SP

The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies, pressured as Trump repeated his call for a weakercurrency to help American manufacturers.

Trump told reporters at the White House he believes the Federal Reserve needs to lower interest ratesby a full percentage point. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23R00Q

In afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.5% against a surging yen to 105.58 yenJPY= , after earlierdropping to a seven-month low of 105.25. The yen posted its second weekly gain versus the U.S. dollar andits third weekly rise versus the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The Swiss franc rose versus the dollar and euro. The dollar was last down 0.3% at 0.9723 francCHF= ,while the euro slipped 0.1% at 1.0892 francsEURCHF= .

The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.1205EUR= , showing little reaction after Salvini calledfor early elections.

The dollar index .DXY dipped 0.1% slipped to 97.508 .DXY , posting its biggest weekly decline sinceJune 21.

Sterling fell 0.7% to $1.2050GBP= against the dollar and 0.7% versus the euro, which rose to 92.81penceEURGBP= , after the UK's weak data.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:56 PM (1856 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1203$1.1178 +0.22% -2.32% +1.1222 +1.1181 Dollar/Yen JPY= 105.5700 106.0600 -0.46% -4.25% +106.1100 +105.2700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.30 118.58 -0.24% -6.27% +118.7200 +118.0900 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9726 0.9746 -0.21% -0.90% +0.9754 +0.9710 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2048 1.2131 -0.68% -5.56% +1.2153 +1.2049 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3206 1.3224 -0.14% -3.16% +1.3274 +1.3204 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6789 0.6800 -0.16% -3.69% +0.6818 +0.6780 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0897 1.0897 +0.00% -3.17% +1.0913 +1.0889 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9296 0.9213 +0.90% +3.47% +0.9301 +0.9208 NZ NZD= 0.6461 0.6478 -0.26% -3.81% +0.6498 +0.6463 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.8702 8.9261 -0.63% +2.68% +8.9324 +8.8504 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9402 9.9797 -0.40% +0.35% +9.9955 +9.9101 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.5442 9.5982 -0.35% +6.47% +9.6066 +9.5257 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6946 10.7321 -0.35% +4.20% +10.7476 +10.6648

