FOREX-Yen surges to 1-1/2 yr highs as rush for safety escalates

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The yen rose to its highest levelin more than 1-1/2 years versus the dollar on Monday asinvestors ramped up bets that the Japanese currency could gainmore in the case of a prolonged China-U.S. trade conflict.

Apart from its status as a perceived safe-haven currencywhich gains during periods of economic stress, the yen was alsobenefiting from growing expectations that the U.S. dollar may beending a period of extended weakness after recent comments.

"Ongoing strength in the yen is yet another signal of theshift in sentiment towards a US dollar that could start toweaken soon, especially if fears of 'intervention' become morejustified," said John Marley, a senior currency consultant at FXrisk management specialist, SmartCurrencyBusiness.

Fears that U.S. officials might embark on trying to weakenthe dollar have grown after Beijing weakened its currency belowa psychological 7 per dollar level earlier this month, signalingan escalation in the ongoing trade war with Washington.

Against the dollar JPY=EBS the yen climbed 0.5% to 105.15yen, its highest level against the U.S. currency since March2018, barring a flash crash in January this year.

The yen also registered similar gains against the euro EURJPY= , rising by more than half a percentage point to itshighest level in April 2017.

"Risk indicators and global markets have become more shakyand the yen is reflecting those concerns, and safe-havenshelters like the yen and the Swiss franc should continue tobenefit," said Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt.

Goldman Sachs has cut its forecast for U.S. economic growth,warning at the weekend that a trade deal is unlikely before the2020 presidential election and that the risks of recession areincreasing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

The yen is the top performer among its big rivals in globalforeign exchange markets, rising 3% this month as investors haveshown increased demand for Japanese government bonds after Chinaweakened the yuan below 7 per dollar last week.

As a result, hedge funds that usually borrow in yen tofinance leveraged bets in other asset classes have been forcedinto a rapid unwinding of short positions on the yen, sendingthe Japanese currency higher.

SWISS INTERVENTION

Demand for perceived safe-haven assets in the currencymarket surged after Friday's comments from U.S. President DonaldTrump, saying that the United States would not agree a tradedeal with Beijing for now. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23R00L

That has put some policymakers in a tricky spot. The SwissNational Bank, for example, was forced to intervene in currencymarkets to prevent the franc from appreciating sharply.

Sight deposits held at the SNB rose by 2.77 billion Swissfrancs ($2.84 billion) in the week to Aug. 9, suggesting the SNBhad stepped up intervention on foreign exchange markets to reinin the safe-haven currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2581L5

Against the dollar and the euro, the Swiss francstrengthened 0.1% each.

All eyes will be on Chinese figures on July retail sales andindustrial output, due on Wednesday, to gauge the impact ondomestic activity from the long-running trade conflict with theUnited States.

Market attention will also be on the U.S. Federal Reserveannual symposium at Jackson Hole later in the week, with investors seeking greater clarity on the future path of interestrates. Markets are expecting 60 basis points of rate cuts fromthe Fed by the end of the year. FEDWATCH

The rest of the foreign exchange market, meanwhile, sawmajor currencies such as the euro and the dollar pinned in tightranges.

The euro was broadly steady against the dollar at $1.1194EUR= , bound between resistance at $1.1249 and support at$1.1175.

