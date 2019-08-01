FOREX-Yen surges after Trump trade salvo wipes out dollar rally

Shutterstock photo





* Trump say to impose more tariffs on China

* U.S.-China trade war could cause more market volatility

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen hit amore-than-one month high against the dollar and multi-year peaksagainst antipodean currencies on Friday after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump broke a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade war,bolstering demand for safe-havens.

Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 after U.S.negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai, saying Chinahad failed to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural productsas promised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

China's offshore yuan slumped to the lowest in more than ayear as Trump's new levies would end a recent pause in a tradewar that has forced Chinese policymakers to unleash stimulus tooffset its slowing economy.

Trump's surprise announcement sent shockwaves through globalfinancial markets and wiped out the dollar's recent rallyagainst the yen, made after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell indicated the central bank was not entering a prolongedeasing cycle.

An escalation in trade friction between the world'stwo-largest economies threatens to bring further volatility tostocks and bond yields, which could weigh on the dollar andcurrencies from commodities exporters that trade with China.

"The yen could be bought further because of Trump's moveagainst China with tariffs," said Junichi Ishikawa, seniorforeign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"It's important to watch the dollar because its break above109 yen was triggered by a rise in Treasury yields, but afterTrump's comments yields are going in reverse."

Against the dollar, the yen JPY=EBS was little changed at107.490, just below 107.105, which was the highest since June26. On Thursday, the dollar slumped 1.3% against the yen, itsbiggest daily decline since May 2017. The yen was also poised torise versus the South Korean won.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9670 per dollarafter falling to the weakest since November 2018.

The dollar index .DXY was steady in Asia at 96.768 afterfalling 0.15% on Thursday, its biggest daily decline in twoweeks.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR dropped to 1.878%, its lowest since November 2016 and the firsttime it has fallen below the technically significant 2% level inmore than two years.

Traders will focus on how Chinese financial markets react toTrump's latest salvo, but there are concerns that so-calledrisk-off trades will weigh on commodity currencies and those ofsmaller economies that rely on trade with China.

Against the Australian dollar, the yen AUDJPY= rose to72.87, the highest since October 2011, before trading at 73.10.

Versus the New Zealand dollar, the yen NZDJPY= hit 70.26,the highest since June 2016.

Bids for the yen against the South Korean won JPYKRW=R were at the highest level since November 2016. Traders oftensell the won when U.S.-China trade tensions intensify, givenSouth Korea's close economic ties with China.