FOREX-Yen stands tall on global growth fears, cenbank easing weighs on peers

Shutterstock photo





* Yen firm; growth woes, low yields and easing prospect dogpeers

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Shinichi Saoshiro

The New Zealand and Australian dollars clawed back some oftheir heavy losses from the previous session. On Wednesday, bothcurrencies tumbled after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand stunnedmarkets with a bigger than expected interest rate cut andflagged the possibility of negative rates.

Broadening expectations of global monetary easing are nowweighing on currencies such as the dollar and the euro,providing the yen with further support.

The yen JPY= was 0.15% firmer at 106.105 per dollar. Ittouched 105.500 overnight, its strongest level since Jan. 3,before pulling back slightly.

"The yen's appreciation versus the dollar may have slowedfor now, but it stands to keep gaining in the longer term," saidJunichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities inTokyo. "Its other peers, notably the antipodean currencies, haveweakened severely and this provides overall support to the yen."

The New Zealand dollar NZDJPY= tumbled to a seven-year lowof 67.58 yen on Wednesday and was last at 68.44. The RBNZ's moveon Wednesday was followed by central banks in Thailand and Indiasignalling major concerns about the outlook of economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 traded at $0.6456, followinga slide to a 3-1/2-year low of $0.6378 on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was steady at $0.6761 afterhitting $0.6677 overnight, its lowest since March 2009, asRBNZ's rate cut fuelled speculation that its Australiancounterpart would soon follow. The Aussie AUDJPY= was at 71.71yen following a retreat to a decade-low of 70.74 yen onWednesday.

A growing list of central banks have eased monetary policyin a bid to stave off negative effects of slowing global growth,while plunging yields have driven currencies lower.

"The decline in Treasury yields sets dollar/yen firmly ondownward spiral as the market continues to price more Fed ratecuts. The European Central Bank looks set to ease in September,which will only support the yen even more," Ishikawa at IGSecurities said.

The euro EURJPY= traded at 118.92 yen after brushing a28-month trough of 117.66 at the start of the week.

Interest rates futures suggested traders are building betsthe Federal Reserve would cut rates three more times by year-endto avert a recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

In the wake of such speculation, the 10-year U.S. Treasuryyield US10YT=RR sank to a three-year low of 1.595% onWednesday.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed at 97.587 after dipping 0.1%overnight.

The index rose to a 27-month high of 98.932 just a week agoafter Fed Chairman Jerome Powell ruled out lengthy monetaryeasing, but it has since declined sharply on resurgent prospectsof more rate cuts. The euro EUR= nudged up 0.1% to $1.1211.

China's yuan CNH=D4 was a shade weaker at 7.0867 perdollar in offshore trade, adding to the previous day's losses.It was still off the record low of 7.1382 set on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))