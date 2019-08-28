FOREX-Yen stands tall as U.S. yield curve inversion stokes economic worries

Shutterstock photo





* Yen benefits as US curve inversion fuels demand for safehavens

* U.S. yields resume decline as trade optimism wilts

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The yen stood tall against itspeers on Wednesday, with an inversion of the U.S. yield curvestoking recession worries and keeping the safe-haven Japanesecurrency in demand.

"It remains to be seen how accurately the U.S. yield curveinversion reflects economic conditions. But it does promptspeculators to reduce dollar positions and increase their betson the yen," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief forex strategist atDaiwa Securities.

The yen traded at 105.820 per dollar JPY= , holding itsgains from the previous day, when it advanced 0.35%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR stood at 1.484%,staying in proximity of 1.443%, its lowest since July 2016brushed on Monday. The 10-year Treasury yield was about 4 basispoints below the two-year yield US2YT=RR , and the gap betweenthe two maturities was the widest since 2007.

Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com ResearchInstitute, said markets had weathered the worst of the stormafter Washington and Beijing last week announced freshtit-for-tat tariffs in their trade war.

But some of the optimism generated by U.S. President DonaldTrump's comments on Monday that raised hopes that the two sidescould begin to de-escalate their tariff war has begun to fadeafter China's foreign ministry dismissed U.S. suggestions thatthere had been contact between the two sides. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

The euro was nearly flat at $1.1085EUR= after inchingdown 0.1% on Tuesday when it had managed to recoup some of theintraday losses on hopes that a snap election in Italy could beavoided.

The pound traded near a one-month high of $1.2310GBP=D4 scaled overnight.

Sterling rallied on Tuesday after Britain's oppositionLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would do everythingnecessary to prevent Britain leaving the European Union withouta divorce deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N1IT

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 added to overnight losses andslipped 0.15% to $0.6739.

The Japanese currency also extended an overnight surgeagainst the Australian and New Zealand dollars and held near a28-month peak versus the euro. The Aussie has been on the back foot since Reserve Bank ofAustralia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said on Tuesday thata weakening the currency was supporting the economy and thatfurther falls would be beneficial. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N11J

The Aussie had fallen to a decade-low of $0.6677 early inAugust, weighed by factors including RBA's monetary easing biasand a bleaker economic outlook in China, Australia's largesttrading partner.

