FOREX-Yen stands tall as Treasury curve shift drives rush to safety

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The yen held gains against majorcurrencies in early Asian trade on Thursday as growing signs ofa global economic slump and falling Treasury yields droveinvestors into safe-haven assets.

Gold prices also edged higher as investors fled stocks andsought safe-haven assets after the U.S. Treasury yield curveinverted for the first time in 12 years and U.S. stocks sold offsharply.

The inversion, where 2-year yields trade higher than 10-yearyields, is considered by some analysts to be a sign that theU.S. economy is likely to enter a recession.

In a worrying sign for investors, 10-year Treasury yieldsslumped to the lowest in three years in Asian trade while30-year Treasury yields broke below the 2% floor for the U.S.Federal Reserve's policy rate.

Sentiment was already fragile after economic data from Chinaand Germany revealed the extent of the damage the U.S.-Sinotrade war is causing two of the world's largest exporters.

Safe-haven currencies, gold, bonds and other low-risk assetscould continue to get a boost due to growing worries about thepoor health of the global economy.

"When volatility rises, dollar/yen becomes stronglycorrelated with Treasury yields, so the currency pair has moreroom to fall," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchangestrategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"I expect other safe havens to rise. The mood is downbeat,because of the trade war and bad economic data."

The dollar was a tad lower at 105.86 yenJPY=EBS in Asiantrading Thursday. On Wednesday, the yen rallied 0.8% versus thegreenback, its biggest daily gain in two weeks.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures its value against abasket of six major currencies, stood at 97.955 after a 0.2%gain on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve US2US10=TWEB inverted onWednesday for the first time since June 2007.

In Asian trade, 10-year Treasury yields skidded to thelowest since September 2016 and 30-year Treasury yields fell toan all-time low of 1.9910%.

Spot gold XAU= , which is usually bought in times ofeconomic uncertainty, rose 0.3% toward the highest in six years.

Against the dollar, the Swiss franc CHF=EBS last traded at0.9734, holding on to a 0.3% gain posted on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin and SamHolmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

