FOREX-Yen slips as global tensions abate, pound gains

* Dollar's loss limited by encouraging U.S. private jobsdata

* Pound extends rally on hopes 'no-deal' Brexit is averted

* Swedish crown jumps on hawkish signal from Riksbank

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The yen fell on Thursday asglobal tensions including the U.S.-China trade conflict showedsigns of thawing, bolstering investor confidence and reducingdemand for safe-haven currencies.

The pound rose to its highest level against the dollar inmore than a month on hopes that a no-deal Brexit would beavoided.

"Funding currencies are in retreat on a ratcheting down oftensions on a global basis," said Karl Schamotta, director ofglobal markets strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

The most notable development was China and the United Statesagreeing on Thursday to hold high-level talks in early Octoberin Washington. That stoked hopes the world's biggest economieswould move toward a deal to resolve their trade differences.

Their heated rhetoric and tit-for-tat tariffs have rattledinvestors and their outlook on the global economy since thissummer.

At 12:08 a.m. (1608 GMT), the dollar JPY=EBS was up 0.53%at 106.975 yen after reaching 107.235 yen, which was its highestlevel since late July.

Against the euro, the yen EURJPY=EBS was 0.57% lower at118.1 after falling to 118.6, marking a three-week low versusthe common currency.

The dollar was 0.07% weaker versus a basket of currencies .DXY on lower safe-haven demand, but its losses was limited bysome encouraging news on the U.S. labor market.

"We have relatively robust U.S. employment data that suggestthe U.S. is still the consumer of last resort for the worldeconomy," Schamotta said.

Payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies hired 195,000workers in August, which was more than the 158,000 increase that analysts polled by Reuters had forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

Traders and analysts await the government's monthly payrollsreport due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday as a confirmationof resilience in the labor market.

Sterling continued its rally after British lawmakersapproved legislation on Wednesday to extend the Brexit deadlinefor the third time and rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson'smotion to hold a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N25Q00Jurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N24N02Z

The pound GBP=D3 was last trading up 0.63% at $1.233,moving further from a three-year low reached on Tuesday.

Against the euro, sterling EURGBP=D3 gained 0.54% at 89.54pence after touching near six-week high of 89.49 pence.

Among other major currencies, the Swedish crown jumped afterRiksbank, the country's central bank, said it still expected totighten monetary policy around the turn of the year, surprisingmarkets and sparking big gains in the long-suffering currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25W1XD

The Swedish crown jumped to a two-week high of 10.6575against the euro EURSEK=D3 , and also rallied 0.6% against thedollar SEK=D3 . ========================================================

