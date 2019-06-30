FOREX-Yen slides, yuan rises as U.S.-China trade truce lifts risk appetite

Shutterstock photo





* Yen, Swiss franc sag after Trump, Xi agree to resume talks

* Offshore yuan at highest levels since early May

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - The yuan gained and the safe-havenyen slid against the dollar on Monday as appetite forrisk-sensitive currencies improved after the United States andChina agreed to restart their troubled trade talks.

The dollar rose 0.4% to 108.350 yenJPY= , extending itsrecovery from near a six-month low of 106.78 set last Tuesday.

After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Japan onSaturday on the sidelines of Group of 20 summit, U.S. PresidentDonald Trump said he would hold back on tariffs and that Chinawill buy more farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Trump also said the U.S. Commerce Department would studyover the next few days whether to take HuaweiHWT.UL off thelist of firms banned from buying components and technology fromU.S. companies without government approval.

"Most of the discussions that took place between the UnitedStates and China at the G20 had already been anticipated, butthe mention of Huawei was a bit of a surprise," said YukioIshizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"There were more dollar short positions than expected, andthese are being covered. But once these shorts are covered, thedollar's advance is likely to slow ahead of the non-farm jobsreport."

The yen, which attracts demand in times of political tensionand market turmoil, also lost ground against other currencies.

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, fell 0.3% to0.9791 franc to the dollar CHF= .

The offshore Chinese yuan gained 0.8% to 6.816 per dollar CNH= , its highest levels since May 9, just days after Trumpthreatened additional tariffs on China.

The euro advanced 0.4% to 123.210 yenEURJPY= and theAustralian dollar gained 0.5% to 76.21 yenAUDJPY= .

Supported by the greenback's rally against the yen, thedollar index .DXY against a basket of six major currenciesadded 0.15% to 96.280.

The euro was steady at $1.1368 and the Australian dollar wasalso flat at $0.7027AUD=D4 .

The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up about 4basis points at 2.037%, putting some distance between a2-1/2-year low of 1.974% plumbed on June 20.