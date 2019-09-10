FOREX-Yen slides to five-week lows as risky bets thrive

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen fell to afive-week low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as a rebound ingovernment bond yields prompted some investors to cut back onbearish bets on the global economy.

Germany's 30-year bond yield rose into positive territoryfor the first time in more than a month. Benchmark U.S. Treasuryyields rose to three-week highs as investors ventured intoriskier assets.

"What we are seeing now is a reversal of some of thoseinvestment flows in the summer," said Lee Hardman, a currencystrategist at MUFG in London.

Against the dollar JPY=EBS , the yen fell to a five-weeklow of 107.50 yen, its weakest since early August.

Recent data has lifted some of the gloom over the globaleconomy. Citi's economic-surprise indices for the United Statesturned positive in the past week for the first time sinceFebruary. The UK equivalent turned positive for the first timesince June. The G10 aggregate index is on the cusp of flippinginto the black and is at its highest in a year

"Over the past 24 hours there has been a move towards morerisk-friendly, pro-growth currencies," Rodrigo Catril, senior FXstrategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

The euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.104. It reached anovernight high of $1.1067 after a Reuters report that Germanymay set up public-investment agencies to boost fiscal stimuluswithout breaching national spending rules urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603WP.

The Swedish crown SEK=D3 was the only notable loser inearly London trading, falling 0.5% versus the dollar and 0.7%against the euro, after August inflation data came in belowmarket expectations.

Sterling was steady GBP=D3 as Britain's parliament votedto block Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid for an earlyelection, which pushed him to promise he would secure a Brexitdeal at a European Union summit next month.

