FOREX-Yen shines as Chinese yuan slides to 11-year lows; Fed eyed

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen rose on Thursdayas risk appetite weakened, with investors looking to U.S.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Holeon Friday.

The minutes led investors to lower their expectations of bigrate cuts from the Fed next month, but bond markets still expectrates to be cut by more than 60 basis points by the end of theyear.

While there was no immediate trigger for the weakness inrisk-oriented currencies such as the Australian and Canadiandollars, analysts blamed a likely deterioration in overallbusiness sentiment and a renewed drop in bond yields.

Against the dollar JPY=EBS , the yen advanced by 0.3% to106.29 yen, nearing last week's eight-month low of 105.05 yen.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 weakened 0.2% to $0.6768. TheCanadian dollar CAD=D3 slipped 0.1%.

Sentiment was hurt by a drop in the Chinese yuan to a11-year low against the dollar, indicating trade tension betweenthe world's two biggest economies remained a major issue.

"Some investors like commodity trading advisors have linkedthe downward move in the yuan and Chinese stocks to sellingcross yen," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist atDaiwa Securities in Tokyo.

In onshore trading, the yuan CNY=CFXS fell to 7.0752 perdollar, its weakest since March 2008, before recovering to7.0732. In offshore trade, the dollar CNH=D3 rose 0.29% to7.0872 yuan.

Major Chinese state-owned banks were seen supporting theyuan by receiving dollar/yuan swaps, traders told Reuters.