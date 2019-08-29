FOREX-Yen set for biggest monthly rise since May as sentiment fragile

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

"Investors are still concerned about the trade war and thereis little optimism we will see a substantial breakthrough innegotiations," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist atCommerzbank.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesdaymade official its extra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chineseimports and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

Against the greenback JPY=EBS , the yen edged 0.2% lower to106.28 but was on track for a 2.5% rise against the dollar forthe month of August, its biggest such rise in three months.

The dollar firmed broadly against its rivals after Chinasaid it won't immediately retaliate against the latest round oftariff increases by the United States.

Against a basket of currencies .DXY , the dollar roseslightly to 98.29.

Spreads between 10-year U.S. Treasury debt and comparabletwo-year bond yields were at minus 3 bps, the lowest since May2007.

Sterling remained in the spotlight after Prime MinisterBoris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament raised the odds of ano-deal Brexit. GBP/ The British currency GBP=D3 edgedquarter of percent lower to $1.2183, approaching a January 2017low below $1.2015.

China's onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly, weakerfor an 11th straight session, although a firmer-than-expectedcentral bank fixing helped stem deeper losses

