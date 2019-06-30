FOREX-Yen sags, yuan soars after U.S-China trade truce

Shutterstock photo





* Yen, Swiss franc sag after Trump, Xi agree to resume talks

* Offshore yuan at highest levels since early May

The dollar rose 0.4% to 108.37 yenJPY= , extending itsrecovery from near six-month low of 106.78 set last Tuesday.

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, fell 0.3% to0.97915 franc to the dollar CHF= .

The offshore Chinese yuan gained 0.6% to 6.828 per dollar CNH= , its highest levels since May 10, just days after Trumpthreatened additional tariffs on China.

After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday onthe sideline of Group of 20 summit, Trump said he would holdback on tariffs and that China will buy more farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Trump also said the U.S. Commerce Department would study inthe next few days whether to take Huawei off the list of firmsbanned from buying components and technology from U.S. companieswithout government approval.

Other major currencies were little moved in early trade,with the euro steady at $1.1367 and the Australian dollar alsoflat at $0.7026AUD=D4 .