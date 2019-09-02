FOREX-Yen rises, yuan pares losses as Sino-U.S. tariffs kick in

Shutterstock photo





* Yen edges higher on risk aversion

* Traders brace for drawn-out trade war

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The yen strengthened on Monday,thanks to bigger appetites for safe-haven assets as Washingtonand Beijing put additional tariffs on each other's exports,adding to the gloom hanging over the global economic outlook.

The United States slapped 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions - while China imposed new duties on U.S.crude oil.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the two sides would stillmeet for talks later this month, but hopes for a resolution tothe trade war have diminished. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

"There are a lot of risk events this week from U.S. andChinese economic data, which should help us see who is hurtingmore from the trade war, but we don't think a solution isimminent," said Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchangestrategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Gold, which like the yen tends to find favour duringuncertain times, also rose on Monday by the most in almost aweek as investors were drawn to so-called risk-off trades.Declines in Asian shares also showed investors steering awayfrom risk.

Risk sentiment could also take a hit due to ongoing protestsin Hong Kong over China's rule of the city. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S00X

Foreign exchange trading could be subdued on Monday as U.S.financial markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of six majorcurrencies fell 0.01% to 98.809.

The yen rose around 0.1% versus to dollar JPY=EBS to106.15 in Asian trading.

The Japanese currency rose around 0.2% to 71.42 versus theAustralian dollar AUDJPY= and advanced around 0.2% to 66.95per New Zealand dollar NZDJPY= .

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.39% to $1,525.25 per ounce.

Sentiment toward the yuan improved after a private survey onChinese manufacturing in August beat market expectations, andChinese shares managed to rise more than 1% on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0J8

China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded in August asproduction edged up, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) survey showed on Monday, but ordersremained weak, suggesting the improvement could be temporary. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q0XL

In the onshore Chinese market, the yuan CNY=CFXS traded at7.1603 per dollar, slightly weaker than its previous close of7.1580.

In the offshore market, the yuan initially fell versus thedollar but managed to trim its losses to trade at 7.1686 yuanper dollar CNH=D3 , down around 0.1%,

Data due this week includes a survey on Chinese services andAugust trade numbers on Sunday. There will be manufacturing andservices surveys for the United States, which will also releasedata on its trade balance and non-farm payrolls.

The euro stood at $1.0992EUR= , up 0.01% in Asia, butsentiment toward the common currency was weak after it tumbledon Friday to its weakest in more than two years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and hercoalition partners held off a surge in far right support in twostate elections in eastern Germany on Sunday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25S0BI

The result averted an immediate political crisis in Europe'slargest economy, but expectations are high that the EuropeanCentral Bank will cut interest rates at its next monetary policymeeting on Sept. 12, which could weigh on the euro.

Sterling traded at $1.2159GBP=D4 , down 0.06% so far onthe day. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Camerion-Moore) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

