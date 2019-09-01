FOREX-Yen rises, yuan pares losses as Sino-U.S. tariffs kick in

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The yen strengthened on Monday,thanks to bigger appetites for safe-haven assets as Washingtonand Beijing put additional tariffs on each other's exports,adding to the gloom hanging over the global economic outlook.

Gold, which tends be bought with the yen during times ofeconomic uncertainty, also rose on Monday by the most in almosta week as investors were drawn to so-called risk-off trades.

The offshore yuan CNH= initially fell trading but paredits losses after a private survey on Chinese manufacturing inAugust beat market expectations.

Declines in Asian shares on Monday offered more evidencethat traders were steering from risk, which is likely to be animportant factor behind currency market swings in coming weeks.

"There are a lot of risk events this week from U.S. andChinese economic data, which should help us see who is hurtingmore from the trade war, but we don't think a solution isimminent," said Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchangestrategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

The yen rose around 0.1% versus to dollar JPY=EBS to106.15 in Asian trading.

The Japanese currency rose around 0.2% to 71.43 versus theAustralian dollar AUDJPY= and advanced around 0.2% to 66.88per New Zealand dollar NZDJPY= .

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.29% to $1,524.05 per ounce.

In the onshore Chinese market, the yuan CNY=CFXS traded at7.1611 per dollar, versus its previous close of 7.1580.

In the offshore market, the yuan initially fell versus thedollar but managed to trim its losses to trade at 7.1686 yuanper dollar CNH=D3 , down around 0.1%.

China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded in August asproduction edged up, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) survey showed on Monday, but ordersremained weak, suggesting sentiment is likely to remain fragile. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q0XL

The United States slapped 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions - while China imposed new duties on U.S.crude oil.

Data coming this week includes a survey on Chinese servicesand August trade numbers on Sunday. There will be manufacturingand services surveys for the United States, which will alsorelease data on its trade balance and non-farm payrolls.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the sides would still meetfor talks later this month, but hopes for a resolution to thetrade war have diminished. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

Foreign-exchange trading could be subdued on Monday as U.S.financial markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of six majorcurrencies was little changed on Monday at 98.821.

Risk sentiment could also take a hit due to ongoing protestsin Hong Kong over China's rule of the city.

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transportlinks to Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw attentionto their fight for democracy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S00X

The euro stood at $1.0991EUR=EBS , unchanged in Asia, butsentiment for the common currency was weak after it tumbled onFriday to the lowest in more than two years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and hercoalition partners held off a surge in far right support in twostate elections in eastern Germany on Sunday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25S0BI

The result averted an immediate political crisis in Europe'slargest economy, but expectations are high that the EuropeanCentral Bank will cut interest rates at its next monetary policymeeting on Sept. 12, which could weigh on the euro.

Sterling traded at $1.2158GBP=D4 , down 0.07% so far onthe day. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and RichardBorsuk) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))