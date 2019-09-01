FOREX-Yen rises, yuan falls offshore as Sino-U.S. tariffs kick in

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Yen edges higher on risk aversion

* Focus shifts to Chinese markets open

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Monday, driven byappetite for safe-haven assets as Washington and Beijing imposedadditional tariffs on each other's exports, adding to the gloomhanging over the global economic outlook.

Gold, which tends to be bought with the yen during times ofeconomic uncertainty, also rose on Monday by the most in almosta week as investors were drawn to so-called risk-off trades.

In offshore trade the Chinese yuan fell toward the lowestsince international trading in 2010 in a sign of concern aboutChina's slowing economy.

Investors will closely monitor China's stock markets and howthe People's Bank of China fixes onshore yuan trading in Asianmorning trade as a broader gauge of risk appetite, an importantfactor behind market swings in recent weeks.

"The tariffs suggest we are not going to see a verymarket-friendly open this week," said Rodrigo Catril, seniorforeign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank inSydney.

"There are a lot of risk events this week from U.S. andChinese economic data, which should help us see who is hurtingmore from the trade war, but we don't think a solution isimminent."

The yen rose around 0.1% versus to dollar JPY=EBS to106.13 early in Asian trading.

Against the antipodean currencies, the yen rose around 0.2%to 71.42 versus the Australian dollar AUDJPY= and advancedaround 0.2% to 66.88 per New Zealand dollar NZDJPY= .

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,529.04 per ounce.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.1780 yuan per dollar CNH=D3 ,down about 0.23% in early Asian trade. The offshore yuan slumpedto a record low of 7.1850 on August 26.

The United States slapped 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches andflat-panel televisions - while China imposed new duties on U.S.crude.

Data scheduled for this week include surveys onmanufacturing and services in both the United States and China.The U.S. will also release data on its trade balance andnon-farm payrolls.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the sides would still meetfor talks later this month, but hopes for a resolution to thetrade war have diminished. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

Trading could be subdued as U.S. financial markets areclosed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

The dollar index =USD against a basket of six majorcurrencies fell 0.03% on Monday to 98.804.

Risk sentiment could also take a hit due to ongoing protestsin Hong Kong over China's rule of the city.

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transportlinks to Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw attentionto their fight for democracy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S00X

The euro stood at $1.0993EUR=EBS , up 0.02% so far inAsia, while sterling traded at $1.2156GBP=D3 , down 0.08%. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))