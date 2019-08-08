FOREX-Yen rises on renewed jitters about U.S.-China after Huawei report

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Markets on edge about U.S.-China trade friction

* Safe-haven flows benefit yen and gold

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Friday on renewedconcerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute after a report thatthe White House is delaying a decision on allowing U.S.companies to do business with China'sHuawei Technologies.

The Bloomberg report on Huawei, a telecoms equipment makerthat Washington has accused of espionage and stealingintellectual property, sparked a flurry of risk-off trades whichalso pushed up gold prices and sent U.S. stock futures lower.

The offshore yuan was stable versus the dollar in earlytrade after an alarming early week slide, but it will be closelywatched as traders eye Beijing's response to escalating tradetensions.

The pound traded near a two-year low versus the euro after amedia report said new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparingto hold an election after the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain toleave the European Union.

Increased uncertainty about the standoff between the UnitedStates and China, as well as uncertainty about Brexit, is likelyto continue to support safe-haven currencies and risk-off tradesin coming weeks.

"The news about Huawei triggered the rise in the yen," saidJunichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IGSecurities in Tokyo.

"U.S. stocks are trying to stage a recovery, but this is areminder that the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a risk, andthis risk is not receding. In this environment, it is easy forthe yen and gold to go higher."

The dollar fell 0.2% to 105.84 yenJPY=EBS , on course forits second weekly decline. If the dollar manages to break itsAug. 7 low of 105.50 yen, it would next target 105.00 yen,Ishikawa said.

Yen traders were largely unfazed by data showing Japan'seconomy grew much more than expected in April-June, as robustprivate consumption and business investment offset the hit toexports from cooling global demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2541DG

The data offers some relief for the Bank of Japan, which isunder pressure to follow other central banks and ramp upstimulus to head off heightening global risks.

The dollar index =USD , which measures the greenback versusa basket of six major currencies, was little changed at 97.566.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0816 per dollar CNH= , littlechanged in Asian trade.

Spot gold rose 0.3% in Asian trading to $1,500.80 per ounce,near the highest in six years, while S&P e-mini futures ESc1 traded 0.5% lower.

The White House delayed its decision on Huawei after Chinasaid it would halt purchases of U.S. agricultural products,Bloomberg reported, highlighting the tit-for-tat nature of thetrade dispute between the world's two-largest economies.

The trade war has entered new territory after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump said he will impose more tariffs on Chinese importsfrom Sept. 1. China let the yuan slide through a key supportlevel on Monday to an 11-year low and hours later the U.S.Treasury Department labelled China a currency manipulator.

There are growing concerns the rapid deterioration inU.S.-China relations will place additional strain on an alreadyfragile global economy.

Sterling traded at $1.2145GBP=D3 , little changed on theday but on course for a fourth consecutive week of declines.

Against the euro, Sterling was quoted at 92.10 penceEURGBP=D4 , near a two-year low of 92.65 pence.

The Financial Times, citing unidentified senior aides to theprime minister, reported that Johnson would hold an election inthe days following Brexit if lawmakers sunk his government witha vote of no-confidence.

Johnson has said he will take Britain out of the EuropeanUnion on Oct. 31 even if that means leaving without a transitionagreement. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))