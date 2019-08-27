FOREX-Yen rises as traders temper optimism over U.S.-China trade deal

Shutterstock photo





* Beijing, Washington say willing to resolve trade dispute

* Quick resolution to trade row far from certain

* PBOC yuan fix confounds traders

By Hideyuki Sano and Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Tuesday as someinvestors tempered their optimism about the chances for a quickresolution to the U.S.-China trade war, which boosted so-calledrisk-off trades.

Global markets have been whipsawed by dramatic twists in thetrade dispute this month. U.S. President Donald Trump on Mondayflagged the possibility of a trade deal with China, days afterboth sides announced new tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

The dollar came under additional pressure versus the yen asa decline in U.S. Treasury yields showed some investors stillfavoured the safety of government debt.

The currency market also took some relief from astronger-than-expected daily yuan fixing by the People's Bank ofChina, which many traders considered an attempt to slow theyuan's decline versus the dollar. CNY/

While Washington and Beijing have shown a willingness toreturn to the negotiating table to resolve their trade row,there are lingering concerns about a lack of a clear pathtowards resolving a dispute that has dragged on for more than ayear and hurt global growth, corporate profits and investments.

"The dollar rallied overnight due to optimism about a tradedeal, but there's a sense that the market has gotten a littleahead of itself," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchangestrategist at IG Securities.

"Some traders can book a little profit here. There are stillso many issues that can trigger a clash between the UnitedStates and China. Treasuries shows the market is still somewhatsceptical."

The yen JPY=EBS rose around 0.4% in Asian trading to105.76 per dollar.

The yen, which tends to be bought in times of economicuncertainty, also rose around 0.6% versus the Australian and NewZealand dollars.

The dollar index =USD measuring the greenback against abasket of six major currencies was little changed at 98.011.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell to1.5249% in Asia. The yield curve was inverted as 2-year yieldstraded at 1.5326%, which is commonly considered a sign of animpending economic recession.

On Monday the greenback rebounded from near eight- monthlows of 104.46 yen after some signs of rapprochement betweenWashington and Beijing soothed investors' nerves.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leadersin France on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Chineseofficials had contacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight andoffered to return to the negotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1P8

Trump's comments sparked a wave of so-called risk-on trades,which initially boosted the dollar, weakened safe-havencurrencies, and lifted stock markets.

However, some doubts have crept into markets as a ChineseForeign Ministry spokesman said he had not heard that a phonecall between the two sides had taken place. The CommerceMinistry, which typically releases statements on trade calls,did not respond to a request for comment.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)lowered its official onshore yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC to 7.0810per dollar. That was a fresh 11-1/2-year low, but still at astronger setting than traders had expected.

In onshore trade the dollar rose 0.13% to 7.1615 yuanCNH=D3 , strengthening less than 0.76% from Monday, as traderssaid the Chinese central bank kept the yuan from weakneingfaster.

Attempts to slow the greenback's rise against the yuan alsoweighed the dollar down versus the yen, traders said.

"I was quite surprised by the big gains in the dollar/yenovernight. But it is unclear what the U.S. and China will donext, and I would expect the dollar to consolidate for the timebeing," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at SocieteGenerale.

The euro was quoted at $1.10985EUR= , little changed onthe day.

Sterling traded at $1.2216GBP=D4 , after a 0.5% fall onMonday as investors reassessed whether British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson had made any progress in convincing the EuropeanUnion to renegotiate the Brexit agreement.

Sterling traded at $1.2216GBP=D4 , after a 0.5% fall onMonday as investors reassessed whether British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson had made any progress in convincing the EuropeanUnion to renegotiate the Brexit agreement.

Johnson said on Monday he was prepared to take Brexit talkswith the European Union down to the very last minute before theOct. 31 exit deadline, and if necessary to take a decision toleave without a deal on that day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M4A1