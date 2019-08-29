FOREX-Yen rises as resurgent gloom drives bets to safe harbours

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White and Tom Westbrook

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A risk-off moodbolstered the safe-haven yen on Thursday, with record lows onU.S 30-year Treasury yields holding back the dollar as investorsturned bleak on the prospect of a trade-war breakthrough anytime soon.

The yen firmed 0.3% by lunchtime in Asian trade to as highas 105.91 per dollar JPY= , after the cautious optimism seen incurrency markets in the morning gave way to gloom.

The Japanese currency also gained against the Australiandollar AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 , which hit afour-year low as business sentiment weakened.

The sterling was flat, nursing losses incurred on Wednesdaywhen fears of a no-deal Brexit surged in response to BritishPrime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament in abid to limit debate ahead of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

"It's very difficult to take on any kind of major risk inthis environment," said Chris Weston, head of research at forexbrokerage Pepperstone Group, pointing to the inverted yieldcurve as an indicator of sentiment.

"We've got a pretty clear idea of what our two big circuitbreakers are - those being a genuine feel towards the Xi-Trumprelations and the other one is the Fed getting ahead of thecurve," he said on the phone from Melbourne.

"We just don't think any of those are going to be triggeredany time soon...we've just been advocating just staying in thosecore, defensive FX positions for the moment."

China's onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly, to beweaker for an 11th straight session, although afirmer-than-expected central bank fixing helped stem deeperlosses. Against a basket of currencies .DXY the dollar wassteady around 98.190.

Dominating investor concerns is the inverted U.S. Treasuryyield curve, in which long-dated yields are lower thatshort-dated ones, commonly considered a sign of futurerecession.

Sentiment in the currency market is also likely to beweighed by the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, which remains far fromunresolved.

The latest round of tit-for-tat trade-war tariff hikes takeseffect on Sunday, with Washington set to levy an extra 5% tariff- announced by President Donald Trump on Twitter last week - on$300 billion in Chinese imports.

Retailers across the U.S. warned on Wednesday of price hikesand braced for job losses as a result, while on Thursday Koreaoutlined its most aggressive spending plan in a decade tobuttress its weakening economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15Uurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J0S1

Yields on 30-year Treasuries US30YT=RR and 10-year Germanbunds DE10YT=TWEB both hit a record low as investors scrambledfor the safety of government debt.

"The biggest market impact of these new threats is theuncertainty," Hannah Anderson, Global Market Strategist at J.P.Morgan Asset Management said by email.

"This uncertainty is having the most damaging effect onmarkets; it constrains investment, slows growth, elevatesvolatility, and darkens the outlook for investors of allstripes."

The latest gloomy omen came from New Zealand, where ANZBank's closely-watched survey of business sentiment showeddeepening weakness in both activity and confidence. Thatsuggests aggressive cuts in interest rates are yet to gain anytraction.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was off 0.3% at $0.6318, after touchingits lowest since September 2015 at $0.6311. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P0WX

The pound held steady at $1.2202GBP=D3 on Thursday andwas last quoted at 90.82 pence per euro EURGBP=D3 .

The Chinese yuan was close to lows not seen since the globalfinancial crisis, trading onshore CNY= at 7.1663 per dollarand offshore CNH= a little weaker at 7.1728 per dollar at 0400GMT. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FHH00

The yen hit a session high of 105.91 by 0402 GMT. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,542.00 per ounce, after hitting asix-year high on Monday.

