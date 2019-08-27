FOREX-Yen rises as investors flock to safe-haven assets

Shutterstock photo





By Olga Cotaga

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen rose and 10-yearTreasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors fled to saferassets amid worries the U.S.-China trade conflict would getworse, days after both sides announced new tariffs.

On Friday, China said it would increase tariffs on $75billion worth of American goods. The United States retaliated bysaying it would raise existing tariffs on $250 billion worth ofChinese goods to 30% from 25% on Oct. 1.

U.S. President Donald Trump also said he would tax another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports 15%, rather than the 10%he had planned. Those levies go into effect on Sept. 1.

On Monday, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit ofworld leaders in France, Trump said Chinese officials hadcontacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight and offered toreturn to the negotiating table.

Trump's comments sparked a wave of so-called risk-on trades,which initially boosted the dollar, weakened safe-havencurrencies, and lifted stock markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

However, doubts crept in after a Chinese Foreign Ministryspokesman said he was unaware that a phone call had taken place.The Commerce Ministry, which typically releases statements ontrade calls, did not respond to a request for comment.

"The yen has been one of the best-performing globalcurrencies this year and continues to benefit from buildingdownside risks to global growth from escalating trade tensions,"said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The Japanese currency was last up by 0.5% at 105.63 againstthe dollar JPY=EBS . That wasn't as strong as Monday's gain,when it reached a three-year high, excluding the January flashcrash. The yen has gained 3.6% against the dollars as the tradewar drove traders to safe-haven assets.

The yen is "likely to strengthen further if tensionscontinue to build," Hardman said.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.5097%,keeping the yield curve inverted as two-year yields traded at1.5264% US2YT=RR , a sign of an impending recession.

The offshore Chinese yuan, sensitive to U.S.-China tradedisputes, was lower Tuesday after plunging to a record low of7.1870 against the dollar the day before. It last traded down0.1% at 7.1770 CNH=EBS .

China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint toan 11-1/2-year low on Tuesday, but stronger than traders hadexpected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FHF00

The Turkish lira was down by 0.4% at 5.8452 against thedollar TRYTOM=D4 , having plunged Monday by more than 10% in asecond flash crash this year.

Elsewhere, major currencies were relatively stable.

The euro was up by 0.1% at $1.1113EUR=EBS and the indexthat tracks the dollar against six other currencies .DXY was ldown 0.2% at 97.898.

The pound was up 0.2% at $1.2242GBP=D3 and 0.1% againstthe euro at 90.765 penceEURGBP=D3 .

