FOREX-Yen rebounds as markets steady amid U.S. recession jitters

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The yen fell on Thursday as somecalm returned to markets following fears that the U.S. economycould be headed for a recession, while the Australian dollar andother currencies hit in the recent selloff rebounded.

Foreign exchange markets have remained relatively calmdespite big moves in bond markets, where investors have piledinto government debt in anticipation of a global growthslowdown.

But the safe-haven Japanese yen has strengthened asinvestors looked for safety.

The latest turbulence in financial markets was triggered byan inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curve US2US10=TWEB forthe first time in 12 years, which helped lift gold prices anddrove a massive selloff in U.S. stocks and oil.

The inversion, where 2-year yields trade higher than 10-yearyields, has historically preceded previous economic recessions.

Sentiment was already fragile after economic data from Chinaand Germany revealed the extent of the damage the China-U.S.trade dispute is causing.

The yen fell 0.3% to 106.22 yenJPY=EBS . On Wednesday, theyen rallied 0.8% versus the greenback, its biggest daily gain intwo weeks.

"When volatility rises, dollar/yen becomes stronglycorrelated with Treasury yields, so the currency pair has moreroom to fall," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchangestrategist at IG Securities.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures its value against abasket of six major currencies, stood at 97.956, unchanged onthe day.

The euro edged higher against the dollar, rising 0.1% to$1.1146 EUR=EBS .

"We see modest downside risks to EUR/USD today stemming fromthe potential effect of constructive US data on UST (U.S.Treasury) yields (higher) and offsetting the effect ofstabilising risk appetite," ING analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.5% to$0.6781 after data showed the Australian economy added aforecast-busting 41,100 new jobs in July.

However, reflecting the rising global economic risks,futures still imply an 84% chance of a quarter point rate cut to0.75% in October, with November seen better than 100%.

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle alsohighlighted the risks from the trade war in a speech earlier onThursday, saying it could trigger a self-fulfilling globaldownturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N23B01A

Norway's central bank gives its monetary policy decision at0800 GMT. The crown was trading 0.3% higher at 9.98 crowns pereuro EURKNOK=D3 .

Sterling edged higher, hitting $1.2075, up 0.1% on the day GBP=D3 . (Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing byAngus MacSwan) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

