FOREX-Yen pinned at 5-week lows as investors cut bets on economic gloom

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The yen held at a five-week lowversus the greenback on Tuesday as firming government bondyields encouraged investors to trim their bearish bets on theglobal economy.

Commodity-focused currencies such as the Australian dollarand the New Zealand dollar also firmed amid the relief rally inglobal markets with investors waiting for more policy easingfrom the European Central Bank at a review this week.

Germany's 30-year bond yield rose into positive territoryfor the first time in more than a month.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs asinvestors ventured into riskier assets.

Higher U.S. Treasury yields also pushed the dollar higheragainst a basket of its rivals, breaking a four-day losingstreak.

"What we are seeing now is a reversal of some of thoseinvestment flows in the summer," said Lee Hardman, a currencystrategist at MUFG in London.

Against the dollar JPY=EBS , the yen fell to a five-weeklow of 107.50 yen, its weakest since early August.

Recent data has lifted some of the gloom over the globaleconomy. Citi's Economic Surprise Index for the United Statesturned positive in the past week for the first time sinceFebruary. The UK's equivalent turned positive for the first timesince June. The G10 aggregate index is on the cusp of flippinginto the black and is at its highest in a year

"Over the past 24 hours there has been a move towards morerisk-friendly, pro-growth currencies," Rodrigo Catril, senior FXstrategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

The euro EUR=EBS was broadly flat at $1.104. It reached anovernight high of $1.1067 after a Reuters report that Germanymay set up public investment agencies to boost fiscal stimuluswithout breaching national spending rules urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603WP.

The Swedish crown SEK=D3 was the only notable loser inearly London trading, falling 0.5% versus the dollar and 0.7%against the euro, after August inflation data came in belowmarket expectations.

Sterling was steady GBP=D3 as Britain's parliament votedto block Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid for an earlyelection, which pushed him to promise he would secure a Brexitdeal at a European Union summit next month.

