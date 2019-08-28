FOREX-Yen on backfoot as returning confidence dulls safe-haven allure

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held gains against thesafe-haven yen on Thursday as ebbing recession worries soothedmarkets after earlier volatility although the pound nursed itslosses as investors became increasingly worried about a hardBrexit.

Sterling fell 0.6% against the greenback on Wednesday afterBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to suspendparliament, seen as a bid to limit debate ahead of the Oct. 31deadline for the UK to leave the European Union. That increasedexpectations of a "no-deal Brexit," which would mean a departurewithout trading agreements in place. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

In Asian trade, investors will keep a close eye on stockmarkets, following gains on Wall Street overnight, as well asthe Chinese central bank's daily yuan fixing and any news ofU.S.-China trade talks.

Sentiment in the currency market is likely to remainfragile, because there are still signs of stress. The U.S.Treasury yield curve remains inverted, which is commonlyconsidered a sign of an impending recession.

"The gains in stocks have provided some temporary relief torisk sentiment, which has allowed the dollar to reclaim the 106yen mark," said Minori Uchida, head of global markets researchat MUFG Bank in Tokyo.

"This is likely temporary, because we are still very muchworried about tariffs. In addition, long-term yields show thatFed is behind the curve on rate cuts."

Yields on 30-year Treasuries have hit a record low asinvestors scramble for the safety of government debt.

Against the dollar, the yen was steady early in Asiantrading at 106.06 yenJPY=EBS after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.

The dollar index =USD , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.16% to 98.189.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,539.65 per ounce, followinga 0.2% decline on Wednesday.

The yen and gold are both considered safe-haven assets, sothey tend to weaken when other financial markets show signs thatrisk aversion has abated.

Currencies showed little reaction after U.S. TreasurySecretary Steven Mnuchin said he has no intention of interveningin the dollar right now, according to Bloomberg. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O1QR

However, traders may remain concerned about U.S. currencypolicy because President Donald Trump has complained that thedollar is too strong and has repeatedly attacked the FederalReserve for not cutting interest rates further.

Many traders say such intervention is unlikely, especiallyafter the United States labelled China a currency manipulatorearlier this month.

Still, there is some concern given Trump's often erraticstatements about the Fed and about negotiations with China tosolve the trade war.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsextra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting hundreds ofU.S. retail, footwear, toy and technology companies to warn ofprice hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

The trade dispute between the United States and China isnow in its second year and is placing increasing strain on theglobal economy, forcing policy makers to respond with interestrate cuts and stimulus measures to bolster growth.

The pound held steady at $1.2217GBP=D3 on Thursday andwas last quoted at 90.74 pence per euro EURGBP=D3 , following a0.5% decline on Wednesday.

The suspension of UK parliament, which had to be approved byQueen Elizabeth, limits the time opponents have to derail adisorderly Brexit, but also increases the chance that Johnsoncould face a vote of no-confidence in his government, andpossibly an election. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

