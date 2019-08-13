FOREX-Yen near 7-mth peak vs dollar; Hong Kong, Argentina woes fan risk aversion

Shutterstock photo





* Yen testing January high as global tensions heighten

* Hong Kong unrest, Argentina market rout add support to yen

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The yen traded close to aseven-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, as unrest inHong Kong and gyrations in Argentina's markets heightenedinvestor risk aversion and fanned demand for the safe-havenJapanese currency.

The yen was at 105.495 per dollar JPY= after brushing105.050 overnight, its strongest since Jan. 3.

The Japanese currency, which attracts flight-to-safety flowsin times of market turmoil, has been on a solid footing thismonth, supported by factors such as U.S.-China trade tensionsand the prospect of further monetary easing by the U.S. FederalReserve.

The currency has received a fresh boost from deepeningunrest in Hong Kong, where the international airport was closedto flights for several hours on Monday amid ongoingdemonstrations. Surprise primary election results in Argentina,which resulted in a rout in the country's peso currency, stocksand bonds, have also added support. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

"It's the 'risk off' in the market generated by events inHong Kong and Argentina that is feeding demand for the yen,"said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at DaiwaSecurities. "Speculators are increasing their long positions onthe yen."

"There really are no signs of the yen's advance abating,"Ishizuki added. "The next target is the yen's high reachedagainst the dollar early in January, but even that thresholdwon't present much of an obstacle at this rate."

The Japanese currency has gained for the past four tradingdays against the greenback. A move beyond 104.100 per dollar,this year's high scaled at the start of January, would take theyen to its highest level since November 2016.

"The shrinking spread between U.S. and Japanese yields hasthrust dollar/yen into a downtrend, despite recent bouts ofglobal equity market strength," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FXstrategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

U.S. Treasury yields have declined steadily on the back ofglobal economic concerns and the prospect of the Fed cuttingrates in the months ahead. The spread between U.S. and Japanesebenchmark 10-year yields has shrunk to its narrowest sinceNovember 2016 this month as a result.

The euro EUR= dipped 0.25% to $1.1188, handing back theprevious day's modest gains.

The single currency had edged higher on Monday after Italianbond yields pulled back from five-week highs on relief thatrating agency Fitch left the country's credit rating unchanged. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25550A

Longer-term prospects for the euro remain grim with theEuropean Central Bank widely expected to ease policy as early asSeptember and on lingering concerns towards Italy, where itsdeputy prime minister and right-wing League party leader MatteoSalvini has called for early elections.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 crawled up 0.15% to $0.6759as the Chinese yuan CNH= found a bit of traction after thePeople's Bank of China set a midpoint rate at a fresh 11-yearlow but a level that was firmer than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FH100

The Aussie had lost 0.5% the previous day, slipping insympathy with the yuan amid little sign of progress inU.S.-China trade relations. The Aussie is sensitive todevelopments in China, Australia's largest trading partner.

Argentina's peso ARS= lost roughly 15% to 52.15 per dollaron Monday after brushing an all-time low of 61.99. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2581G9

Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies, andby extension a possible debt default, gripped the market afterconservative Argentina President Mauricio Macri lost by a muchwider-than-expected margin to the opposition in presidentialprimaries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

