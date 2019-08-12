FOREX-Yen near 7-mth high vs dollar; Hong Kong, Argentina woes fuel risk aversion

Shutterstock photo





* Yen testing January high as global tensions heighten

* Hong Kong unrest, Argentina market rout add support to yen

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The yen stood near a seven-monthhigh against the dollar on Tuesday as unrest in Hong Kong andgyrations in Argentina's markets heightened investor riskaversion and fanned demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The yen traded at 105.400 per dollar JPY= after brushing105.050 overnight, its strongest since Jan. 3.

The yen has been on a solid footing this month, supported byfactors such as U.S.-China trade tensions and the prospect offurther monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The currency has received a fresh boost from deepeningunrest in Hong Kong, where the international airport was closedto flights for several hours on Monday amid ongoingdemonstrations. Surprise primary election results in Argentina,which resulted in a rout in the country's peso currency, stocksand bonds, have also added support. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

"It's the 'risk off' in the market generated by events inHong Kong and Argentina that is feeding demand for the yen,"said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at DaiwaSecurities. "Speculators are increasing their long positions onthe yen."

"There really are no signs of the yen's advance abating,"Ishizuki added. "The next target is the yen's high reachedagainst the dollar early in January, but even that thresholdwon't present much of an obstacle at this rate."

The Japanese currency has gained for the past four tradingdays against the greenback. A move beyond 104.100, this year'shigh scaled at the start of January, would take the yen to itshighest level since November 2016.

The euro EUR= was little changed at $1.1215.

The single currency held modest gains made the previous dayafter Italian bond yields pulled back from five-week highs onrelief that rating agency Fitch left the country's credit ratingunchanged. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25550A

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 crawled up 0.15% to $0.6760.

The Aussie had lost 0.5% the previous day, slipping insympathy with the Chinese yuan CNH= amid little sign ofprogress in U.S.-China trade relations. The Aussie is sensitiveto developments in China, Australia's largest trading partner.

Argentina's peso ARS= ended trade on Monday at 52.15 perdollar for a loss of roughly 15% after falling to an all-timelow of 61.99. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2581G9

Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies, andby extension a possible debt default, gripped the market afterconservative Argentina President Mauricio Macri lost by a muchwider-than-expected margin to the opposition in presidentialprimaries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

