FOREX-Yen jumps, yuan slumps after Trump breaks truce in China trade war

* Trump says to impose more tariffs on China

* U.S.-China trade war could cause more market volatility

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen surged to afive-week high versus the dollar and a 2-1/2-year peak againstthe pound on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump broke atruce in the Sino-U.S. trade war, bolstering demand forsafe-havens.

Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 after U.S.negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai, saying Chinahad failed to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural productsas promised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

China's onshore yuan slumped to its lowest since November2018 as Trump's new levies would end a recent pause in a tradewar that has forced Chinese policymakers to unleash stimulus tooffset its slowing economy.

The British pound edged toward a 30-month low versus thedollar due to persistent worries about a no-deal Brexit and acut in the Bank of England's economic forecasts.

Trump's surprise announcement sent shockwaves through globalfinancial markets and wiped out the dollar's recent rallyagainst the yen, made after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell indicated the central bank was not entering a prolongedeasing cycle.

An escalation in trade friction between the world'stwo-largest economies threatens to bring further volatility tostocks and bond yields, which could weigh on the dollar andcurrencies from commodities exporters that trade with China.

"There was a speculative move to test the dollar/yen'sdownside, but it ran into a lot of real-demand bids," said YukioIshizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities inTokyo.

"Yen buying still has further room to run, especiallyagainst the crosses. Trump has given us plenty of reason to moveto risk-off trades. The trade war will be in focus for some timeto come."

Against the dollar, the yen JPY=EBS jumped to 106.84, itsstrongest since June 25, before paring gains to trade at 107.06.

For the week the dollar was on course for a 1.5% declineversus the yen, its largest weekly decline since January.

The Chinese yuan slid over 0.7% to 6.95 per dollar inonshore trade CNY=CFXS and fell to 6.9756 in the offshoremarket CNH=D3 .

The dollar index .DXY was steady in Asia at 98.417 afterfalling 0.15% on Thursday, its biggest daily decline in twoweeks.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR dropped to 1.8750% in Asian trading, its lowest since November2016 and the first time it has fallen below the technicallysignificant 2% level in more than two years.

Falling Treasury yields initially put pressure on the dollaragainst the yen, but the yen then started to race higher againstother currencies as the yuan fell and Chinese stocks weakened,analysts said.

Against the pound, the yen GBPJPY= surged to 129.34,highest since November 2016, to then settle at 129.52.

Against the Australian dollar, the yen AUDJPY= rose to72.66, the highest since October 2011, before trading at 72.84.

Versus the New Zealand dollar, the yen NZDJPY= jumped to69.97, the highest in more than six years.

The pound GBP= , battered by the increasing likelihood thatBritain will exit the European Union without a deal, came off a30-month low, but had not turned positive in afternoon trade. Itwas last 0.2% lower on the day at $1.2103.

Sterling is down 2.3% this week, its biggest weekly declinesince October 2017.

Later on Friday U.S. nonfarm payrolls for July are expectedto show 164,000 new jobs were created, less than 224,000 newjobs created in the previous month.

Under normal circumstances, the nonfarm payrolls data wouldcommand traders' attention, but it risks being drowned out asinvestors track the impact of Trump's decision to impose moretariffs on Chinese goods. (Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))