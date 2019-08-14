FOREX-Yen holds gains as Treasury yield inversion fans recession fears

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The yen held on to gains againstmajor currencies in early Asian trading on Thursday as growingsigns of a global economic slump drove investors into safe-havenassets.

The Swiss franc and gold also edged higher as investors fledfrom stocks and sought safe-haven assets after the U.S. Treasuryyield curve inverted for the first time in 12 years and U.S.stocks sold off sharply.

The inversion, where 2-year yields trade higher than 10-yearyields, is considered by some analysts to be a sign that theU.S. economy is likely to enter a recession.

Sentiment was already fragile after disappointing economicdata from China and Germany revealed the extent of the damagethe U.S.-Sino trade war is causing to two of the world's mostimportant exporters.

Safe-haven currencies, gold, bonds and other low-risk assetscould continue to get a boost due to growing worries about thepoor health of the global economy.

"When volatility rises, dollar/yen becomes stronglycorrelated with Treasury yields, so the currency pair has moreroom to fall," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchangestrategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"I expect other safe havens to rise. The mood is downbeat,because of the trade war and bad economic data."

The dollar was a tad lower at 105.85 yenJPY=EBS in Asiantrading Thursday. On Wednesday, the yen rallied 0.8% versus thegreenback, its biggest daily gain in two weeks.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures its value against abasket of six major currencies, stood at 97.987 after a 0.2%gain on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve US2US10=TWEB temporarilyinverted on Wednesday for the first time since June 2007. U.S.30-year yields also plunged, dropping to a record low of 2.015%.

Against the dollar, the Swiss franc CHF=EBS last traded at0.9766, holding on to a 0.3% gain posted on Wednesday.

Spot gold XAU= , which is usually bought in times ofeconomic uncertainty, traded near the highest in six years. (Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

