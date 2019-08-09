FOREX-Yen gains on trade jitters; euro unfazed by Italy's political row

Shutterstock photo





* Yen strengthens beyond 106 as investors look for safety

* Euro gains despite Italian political uncertainty

* Dollar headed for biggest weekly decline since June

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Friday asU.S.-China trade conflict jitters encouraged demand forsafe-haven currencies, while the euro shrugged off a breakdownin Italy's governing coalition and the prospect of newelections.

After days dominated by concern about the escalating tradewar between Beijing and Washington, markets looked to be endingthe week on a calmer note.

The Chinese yuan rose further from Monday's lows, whenBeijing let the currency weaken past 7 to the dollar.

"Markets have calmed down now that the renminbi hasstabilised," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a strategist at Commerzbank inFrankfurt. "But dollar/yen and euro/Swiss franc are still neartheir recent highs."

The yen gained 0.2% to 105.82 yen per dollar JPY=EBS , notfar from a seven-month high of 105.5 earlier this week. It wason course for its second weekly gain versus the U.S. dollar andits third weekly gain versus the Australian and New Zealanddollars.

The Swiss franc, another currency investors seek in times ofeconomic uncertainty, was unchanged but had earlier strengthenedpast 1.09 francs per euro EURCHF=EBS .

"FX markets have been resuscitated by renewed hard Brexitfears and the intensification of trade/currency wars," Bank ofAmerica Merrill Lynch analysts said in a research note.

They said that the risk of intervention by central banks hadrisen but that was not their base case, and added that theyremained "positioned for higher volatility and furtherde-risking."

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1202, showing little reaction afterItalian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said his Leagueparty's coalition with the 5-Star Movement was untenable andcalled for early elections urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545A5.

"We still have markets in a risk-off mood, which is actuallysupporting the euro. This is overshadowing these idiosyncraticpolitical issues we have in the euro zone," Commerzbank's Nguyensaid.

The euro has done particularly well against the Swedishcrown and eastern European currencies this week, she noted.

The dollar index =USD , which measures it against a basketof six major currencies, slipped to 97.545 .DXY and remainedon course for its biggest weekly decline since June 21.

Sterling fell 0.3% to $1.2105GBP=D3 and 0.5% to 92.54pence against the euro EURGBP=D3 , after the UK reported itseconomy shrank in the second quarter urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25526B

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6493NZD=D3 but washeaded for its third weekly decline.

The kiwi slumped to its lowest in more than three years thisweek after the central bank cut interest rates more thanexpected on Wednesday and hinted at taking rates into negativeterritory.

