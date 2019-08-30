FOREX-Yen gains from August turmoil; yuan set for worst month since 1994

Shutterstock photo





* Euro remains weak after eurozone inflation data

* Sterling stable

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen rose on Fridayand is on track for its biggest monthly gain in three months asa global rush to perceived safe-haven assets sapped investorappetite on stock markets.

August was a particularly bad month for equities asinternational trade tensions and fears over the global economyencouraged investors into bonds and gold, perceived as saferbets in times of economic and political strife.

The yen, which typically gains during periods of economicand geopolitical uncertainty, edged 0.1% higher against thedollar JPY=EBS to 106.39 yen. It is up more than 2% in Augustfor its biggest monthly gain since May.

The gains were fuelled by a global rally in government debt, with yields in major developed markets pushing deeper intonegative territory. For a graphic, click urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3EO

"Trade war thus far caused lower rates, not recession," Bankof America Merrill Lynch strategists, led by Michael Hartnett,said in a report.

Washington is due on Sunday to start imposing 15% tariffs on$125 billion of goods from China, affecting consumer items fromsmart speakers to sneakers.

Investors fear the intensifying trade dispute could lead theU.S. economy into recession - a scenario that looks more likelyafter the U.S. bond yield curve inverted this week. Invertedyield curves are widely considered highly reliable indicators ofrecession.

"The talking point is still the U.S. yield curve inversionand whether the U.S. economy heads into a recession ... Inshort, the atmosphere is not so good," said State Street's Tokyobranch manager Bart Wakabayashi.

FRAGILE EURO

The euro, meanwhile, plunged to a one-month low against thedollar as investors looked for aggressive easing by the EuropeanCentral Bank and ignored doubts among some policymakers over theneed for more stimulus.

Poor euro zone economic data on Thursday reinforced viewsthat the ECB would cut its benchmark interest rate and announcea new round of quantitative easing at its September meeting.

German inflation slowed in August and unemployment rose,providing further evidence that Europe's largest economy isslowing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P33V

More broadly, year-on-year inflation in the entire euro areawas unchanged at 1% in August, but that failed to make animpression on the common currency.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB's next president, said thecentral bank still has room to cut rates if necessary, thoughdivisions clearly remain within the ECB. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P597

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1043EUR=EBS after falling to$1.1033, its lowest since Aug. 1. It has shed nearly 12% againstthe dollar since the start of last year.

Elsewhere, the pound stabilised despite growing probabilityof Britain crashing out of the European Union on Oct. 31 withouta divorce deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Brexiteer, receivedroyal approval this week to suspend parliament for a month,which analysts identify as a move to dodge a possibleno-confidence vote in his government and strenghten hisnegotiating hand in Brussels. GBP/

Sterling's reaction, however, was fairly modest, remainingquite a way off the 2-1/2-year low of $1.2015 reached thismonth.

An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of sixother currencies was flat at 98.557, down from a one-month highof 98.609 in Asian trading .DXY . The dollar was supported byinvestors repositioning funds in their portfolios, analystssaid.

"The dollar is getting bid from month-end flows, but theeuro side of the equation is compromised by what appears to be aset of lacklustre economic data in the eurozone," said JeremyStretch, head of G10 forex strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"This opens a debate of how aggressive the ECB" may be inthe coming months, Stretch said.

Money markets are pricing in 15 basis points of rate cuts atthe next ECB meeting on Sept. 12, pushing rates further intonegative territory.

Focus is also moving to weekend data from China, especiallyits official manufacturing survey, which is expected to showfactory activity contracted in August for the fourth straightmonth.

The yuan is set for its biggest monthly decline since 1994.It has lost about 3.7% against the dollar CNH=D3 after tradingas low as 7.185 this month.

