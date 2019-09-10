FOREX-Yen, franc sink as fading risks take shine off safe-havens

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The yen and swiss franc fellto five-week troughs on Thursday as investors looked forhigher-risk currencies, emboldened by a report of Germanstimulus plans, diminishing chances of a no-deal Brexit andhopes of a trade war breakthrough.

Silver XAG= and gold XAU= were also sold in the slide,that pushed the yen JPY=EBS as low as 107.49 per dollar, andthe franc CHF= to $0.9922, with both also losing ground to theeuro.

"Over the past 24 hours there has been a move towards morerisk-friendly, pro-growth currencies," Rodrigo Catril, senior FXstrategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"But it is kind of a lull period following a whole stream ofpositive news last week. We're in a wait-and-see mode with majorrisk events like Brexit and trade negotiations being kicked downthe road."

The pound GBP=D3 stood just under a six-week high of$1.2385, hit overnight after a British law blocking a no-dealexit from the European Union came into force. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N26024Y

The South Korean won KRW= and New Zealand dollar NZD= drifted higher, the won holding close to a month high at 1,191.0per dollar and the kiwi close to a three-week peak at $0.6434. Exuberance was held back, however, by weak Chinese economicdata that hit equities markets, with factory-gate pricesshrinking at their fastest pace since August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

Ratings house Fitch on Tuesday cut growth forecasts forEurope and China citing rising protectionism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N26102X

The yuan CNY=CFXS held mostly flat around 7.1169 perdollar.

Traders also remained cautious ahead of a key EuropeanCentral Bank meeting on Thursday, at which policymakers areexpected to ease monetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V39I

The euro EUR=EBS was flat at $1.1043, underneath anovernight high of $1.1067 hit following a Reuters report thatGermany may set up public investment agencies to boost fiscalstimulus without breaching national spending rules. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603WP

"This news caused some people to revise down theirexpectations for Thursday's ECB meeting, although I think that'sentirely premature," said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist atACLS Global, in a note.

"I think the small rally in EUR today just sets up thecurrency for a bigger fall on Thursday."

Market hopes for a trade breakthrough, meanwhile, rested onconfidence overnight from U.S. Treasury Secretary StevenMnuchin. He told Fox television that there had been "a lot ofprogress" on a U.S-China trade deal and that the U.S. side was"prepared to negotiate". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY

The remarks pushed U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR to a three-week high where they held in Asian trade.The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies .DXY at98.359.

Sterling barely shifted when Britain's parliament voted, asexpected, to stymie Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid for anearly election, which prompted him to vow that he would secure aBrexit deal at an EU summit next month.

"While I am loath to go anywhere near the pound, I like whatI see in the price action," said Chris Weston, head of researchat Melbourne forex brokerage Pepperstone Group.

"If GBP/USD kicks up through $1.2354 again, I would belooking for longs, with a stop through $1.2234." (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6318 4876;))

