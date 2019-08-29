FOREX-Yen firms as risk appetite fades; pound fragile

Shutterstock photo





By Saikat Chatterjee

"Investors are still concerned about the trade war and thereis little optimism we will see a substantial breakthrough innegotiations," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist atCommerzbank.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesdaymade official its extra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chineseimports and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

Against the greenback JPY=EBS , the yen edged 0.2% higherat 105.83 yen. For the month, it is set to gain 2.5% against thedollar, putting it on track for its biggest monthly rise inthree months.

"It's very difficult to take on any kind of major risk inthis environment," said Chris Weston, head of research at forexbrokerage Pepperstone Group, pointing to the inverted yieldcurve as an indicator of sentiment.

Spreads between 10-year U.S. Treasury debt and comparabletwo-year bond yields inverted to minus 3 bps, its lowest sinceMay 2007.

Sterling remained in the spotlight after Prime MinisterBoris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament raised the odds of ano-deal Brexit. GBP/ The British currency GBP=D3 edged aquarter of percent lower at $1.2183, approaching a January 2017low below $1.2015.

China's onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly to beweaker for an 11th straight session, although afirmer-than-expected central bank fixing helped stem deeperlosses. Against a basket of currencies .DXY , the dollar wassteady around 98.190.

Elsewhere, the kiwi NZD=D3 was off 0.3% at $0.6318, aftertouching its lowest since September 2015 at $0.6311. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P0WX (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713;Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

