Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-FOREX-Yen falls, yuan gains as U.S.-China trade truce lifts risk appetite



(Corrects title of analyst in ninth paragraph)

* Yen, Swiss franc sag after Trump, Xi agree to resume talks

* Offshore yuan at highest levels since early May

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - The yuan gained and the safe-havenyen slid against the dollar on Monday as appetite forrisk-sensitive currencies improved after the United States andChina agreed to restart their troubled trade talks.

The dollar rose 0.25% to 108.190 yenJPY= , extending itsrecovery from near a six-month low of 106.78 set last Tuesday.

After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Japan onSaturday on the sidelines of Group of 20 summit, U.S. PresidentDonald Trump said he would hold back on tariffs and that Chinawill buy more farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Trump also said the U.S. Commerce Department would studyover the next few days whether to take HuaweiHWT.UL off thelist of firms banned from buying components and technology fromU.S. companies without government approval.

"Most of the discussions that took place between the UnitedStates and China at the G20 had already been anticipated, butthe mention of Huawei was a bit of a surprise," said YukioIshizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"There were more dollar short positions than expected, andthese are being covered. But once these shorts are covered, thedollar's advance is likely to slow ahead of the non-farm jobsreport."

Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. non-farm payrolls,which will be released on Friday, to have risen to 160,000 inJune from 75,000 in May.

Other key U.S. data due this week include Wednesday'sInstitute of Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturingactivity index for June.

"Focus now shifts to U.S. fundamentals with the G20 over," said Koji Fukaya, president at Office Fukaya Consulting.

"Some Fed officials curbed easing views recently and thedata will help the market get a clearer picture of whether theFed stands poised to cut rates this month."

At a June 18-19 policy meeting the Federal Reserve openedthe door for possible interest rate cuts later this year. Butcomments last week from central bank officials, including ChairJerome Powell, had cooled expectations for aggressive rate cuts.

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, fell 0.4% to0.9801 franc to the dollar CHF= .

Offshore Chinese yuan was up 0.3% at 6.8470 per dollar CNH=D4 after brushing 6.8166, its highest level since May 9.

Supported by the greenback's rise against the yen, thedollar index .DXY against a basket of six major currenciesadded 0.25% to 96.352.

Against a broadly stronger dollar, the euro fell 0.15% to$1.1351 and the Australian dollar declined 0.35% to $0.7001AUD=D4 .

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D4 was up 0.7% at 5.7431 perdollar after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said over theweekend that the United States did not plan to impose sanctionson Ankara for buying Russian defence systems. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N240042

The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up about 3.5basis points at 2.031%, putting some distance between a2-1/2-year low of 1.974% plumbed on June 20. (Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets