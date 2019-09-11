FOREX-Yen falls as risk appetite rebounds before c.bank meetings

Shutterstock photo





* Yen weakens towards 108 per dlr on rising risk appetite

* Euro steady before Thursday's crucial ECB meeting

* Yuan briefly jumps on report of trade war mitigation

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen fell onWednesday as the rush into safe-haven assets during the summercontinued to unwind on the back of rising risk appetite, whilethe euro paused before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

The yen had rocketed towards a 2019 high as investors inAugust fretted about the prospect of a global recession andselloff. Forex traders often buy the yen in times of uncertaintybecause of Japan's vast current account surplus and because theybelieve Japanese investors will bring their money home wheninternational markets tumble.

But with broader stock markets recovering on hopes of easingU.S.-China tensions and diminishing risks of a no-deal Brexitbefore several key central bank meetings, the yen is nowweakening.

"Yen weakness has been reinforced overnight by speculationthat China will implement further measures to ease the negativeeconomic impact from the trade war with the U.S.," MUFG analystssaid in a note.

The yen was last down 0.2% at 107.73 yenJPY=EBS , some wayfrom the 105 levels of late August.

Broader risk appetite fed through into gains for both theAustralian and New Zealand dollars, which were up 0.1% each AUD=D3NZD=D3 .

The Chinese yuan CNY= briefly jumped after the editor ofCommunist Party newspaper The Global Times tweeted that Chinawould introduce measures to mitigate the impact of the tradewar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN26111A

The offshore yuan later shed those gains and was last down0.1% at 7.1136 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS .

Elsewhere, investor focus for now is centred on the ECBmeeting on Thursday. Expectations that policymakers will pushinterest rates even further into negative territory have weighedon the euro EUR=EBS , which has shed 3% since June.

The single currency was little changed at $1.1044, with betsdivided on the likely scope and style of any stimulus.

The dollar index .DXY ticked 0.1% higher at 98.414.

"Nobody really wants to commit yet," said Matt Simpson,senior market analyst at Gain Capital in Singapore.

"We've had the trade-war boost last week, it's filteredthrough this week, and so markets are taking a bit of abreather," he said. "Now it's in that little in-between stage -what's going to keep to keep that value going?"

The ECB decision is likely to set the tone for upcomingrate-setting decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bankof Japan next week, and for the broader global risk appetite.

Sterling GBP=D3 edged lower to $1.2349, but was near itssix-week high of $1.2385 hit earlier in the week.