FOREX-Yen edges higher as markets sceptical about Trump's trade concession

* Risk-off rally runs out of steam in Asia

* Yen edges higher against major currencies

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The yen edged higher on Wednesdayas currency investors took a sceptical view of U.S. PresidentDonald Trump's decision to delay additional tariffs on someChinese goods.

The offshore yuan edged slightly lower against the dollarbefore the release of closely-watched industrial output andretail sales data due later in the day.

The temporary reprieve in the trade war supported risk-offtrades on Tuesday, but analysts warn that the optimism isalready fading as there is no quick solution to the trade row,which has threatened global economic growth.

Increasingly violent clashes between protesters and policein Hong Kong, worries about Britain's exit from the EuropeanUnion, and Middle East tensions mean risk aversion could quicklyflare up again and roil major currencies.

"If we think only about the United States and China, therecould be more room for dollar gains and yen losses, but thisdoes not mean trade frictions have been resolved," said TohruSasaki, head of Japan markets research at JP Morgan Securitiesin Tokyo.

"There are still a lot of geopolitical risks, such as HongKong, Brexit, and the Iranian situation. I don't expectsignificant (risk-on) moves."

The dollar fell 0.27% to 106.47 yenJPY=EBS .

The Australian dollar also fell 0.3% to 72.33 yenAUDJPY= ,while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.2% to 72.39 yen.

Against the offshore yuan CNH=D4 , the dollar rose 0.2%.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed off his Sept.1 deadline for 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports,delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods,in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

Still, trade negotiations between the United States andChina have progressed in fits and starts, so many investors andanalysts have scaled back expectations for a resolution in thenear term.

The dollar index .DXY measuring the greenback against abasket of six currencies was little changed at 97.783 afterjumping 0.4% on Tuesday.

The euro EUR=EBS was also mostly unchanged, trading at$1.1148.

Hong Kong's airport resumed operations on Wednesday,rescheduling hundreds of flights that had been disrupted overthe past two days as protesters clashed with riot police in adeepening crisis in the Chinese-controlled city. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2593HC

Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police andpro-democracy protesters, angered by a perceived erosion offreedoms, have plunged the Asian financial hub into its worstcrisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Traders will closely watch Chinese economic data due lateron Wednesday to measure the impact of the trade war.

Year-on-year growth in Chinese industrial output and retailsales are expected to slow in July compared to the previousmonth, according to a Reuters poll of economists. China'sgovernment will release the data later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

