FOREX-Yen, dollar higher as safe-havens benefit from recession fears

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen and U.S.dollar index were higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasurybond yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007 andinvestors, gripped by fear of a looming global recession, fledto the safety of perceived safe-haven assets.

An inversion of the yield curve - when the spread between 2-and 10-year Treasury yields US2US10=TWEB falls below zero - isan indicator of coming recession. The chill the inverted curvesent through global markets was compounded by weak data fromChina and Germany and waning optimism about progress reported inU.S.-China trade talks on Tuesday.

The yen JPY= , already stronger on the day, was boosted bythe inversion and was last trading up 0.74% at 105.93, thoughstill off a 1-1/2-year high - excepting a flash crash in January- hit on Monday.

"There is plenty of doom and gloom to spread across theglobe," said John Doyle, vice president for dealing and tradingat Tempus Inc in Washington. The U.S. yield curve "is a majorrecession indicator. Germany, Italy and the UK are likely headedfor a recession. Today's Chinese data was shockingly bad."

China's industrial output rose in July at the slowest pacein more than 17 years, official data showed on Wednesday, thelatest sign that trade pressure has hit demand in the world'ssecond-largest economy. Elsewhere, slumping exports sentGermany's economy into reverse in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U02Purn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1

On Tuesday, the dollar jumped versus the yen after U.S.President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline forimposing 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, delayingduties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

Those gains were reversed overnight, however, as skepticismabout the progress began to weigh.

"I thought yesterday's risk-on move was going to beshort-lived, which looks to be right," Doyle said. "Reopeningtalks with China is a good step, but there has not been any realprogress in months, so I think markets are starting to discountefforts by the U.S. or China to de-escalate because recenthistory has shown that little comes from it."

The dollar index .DXY , a measure of the dollar against abasket of currencies, was 0.17% higher in mid-afternoon trade at97.978. While an inverted yield curve may have raised fearsabout the U.S. economy, fundamentals in other G10 countries lookworse, boosting the dollar's appeal.

China's offshore yuan CNH= gave up some of its earliergains on Wednesday as the weaker-than-expected economic datatempered optimism generated by the U.S. decision to delaytariffs.

