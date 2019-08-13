FOREX-Yen, dollar buoyed as investors seek safety

Shutterstock photo





* Argentina selloff, Hong Kong protests rattle markets

* Analysts predict more yen strength in months ahead

* Euro weakens, German inflation data as expected

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen remained nearseven-month highs on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rallied, asinvestors unnerved by the Sino-U.S. trade war, protests in HongKong and a crash in Argentina's peso currency sought safety.

Investors have flocked to the yen amid an escalating tradewar between China and the United States and worries about aglobal economic slowdown. The Japanese currency, along with thedollar and Swiss franc, is a safe haven in times of uncertainty.

The yen got a fresh boost from growing unrest in Hong Kongand surprise election results in Argentina that led to a rout inthe country's currency, the peso, and stocks and bonds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S

ING analysts said the yen was benefiting "from the best ofboth worlds", pointing to general risk aversion and a rush toprice in more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Theythink the yen will rally to 102 or 103 per dollar later thisyear.

U.S. Treasury yields have declined steadily recently, andthe spread between U.S. and Japanese benchmark 10-year yieldshas shrunk to its narrowest since November 2016.

The yen was unchanged by 0720 GMT at 105.32 JPY=EBS perdollar. It reached 105.05 on Monday, a seven-month high and, excluding the January flash crash, its strongest since early2018.

The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of other currencies,its index reaching 97.563 .DXY .

The euro weakened 0.2% to $1.1196EUR=EBS . Germaninflation data in line with forecasts did little to support it.

The offshore Chinese yuan <CNH=EBS was little changed at7.104 after the People's Bank of China set a midpoint rate at an11-year low that was still stronger than expected urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0FH100.

A senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuterson Tuesday that the yuan was at an appropriate level urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2591AB.

Argentina's peso ARS= lost roughly 15% to 52.15 per dollaron Monday after brushing a record low of 61.99 urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2581G9.

Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies, andby extension a possible debt default, gripped the market afterconservative Argentina President Mauricio Macri lost inpresidential primaries by a margin much wider than expected urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25806S.

Commerzbank strategist Antje Praefcke said that the reactionelsewhere to the Argentine primary result was a "sign of justhow jittery markets are".

Sterling slipped 0.2% to $1.2052GBP=D3 , near the $1.2015it touched on Monday, its lowest in more than two years, asfears of a no-deal Brexit dominated trading. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, editing byLarry King) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))