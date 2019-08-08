FOREX-Yen clings onto gains as U.S.-China trade row supports safe-havens

Shutterstock photo





* Markets on edge about U.S.-China trade friction

* Safe-haven flows benefit yen and gold

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yen traded near an eight monthhigh versus the dollar on Friday as renewed concerns about theU.S.-China trade dispute and signs that central banks are moreworried about the global economy boosted safe-haven assets.

The yen, which tends to be bought in times of economicuncertainty, was on course for its second weekly gain versus thegreenback and its third weekly gain versus both the Australianand New Zealand dollars.

The pound traded near a two-year low versus the euro after amedia report said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing tohold an election after the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leavethe European Union.

Some investors and economists worry that the U.S.-Chinatrade war has entered a new phase that will do even more damageto the global economy. The increasing pessimism has supportedrisk-off trades that benefit safe-haven assets like the yen andgold.

"Risk aversion will be with us for a while, and the biggestindication of that is gold shows no signs of peaking out," saidYukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securitiesin Tokyo.

"In terms of positioning, some speculators are a little toolong in the yen, but I think many people feel comfortableremaining short dollar and long yen."

The dollar was little changed at 105.98 yenJPY=EBS , oncourse for its second weekly decline. On Wednesday, the dollarslumped to 105.50 yen, the lowest since the January flash crash.A break of this level suggests a move to 105.00 yen, analystssaid.

The dollar index =USD , which measures the greenback versusa basket of six major currencies, was little changed at 97.548but on course for its biggest weekly decline since June 21.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.0816 per dollar CNH= , littlechanged in Asian trade.

Spot gold rose 0.3% in Asian trading to $1,500.80 per ounce,near the highest in six years, while S&P e-mini futures ESc1 traded 0.3% lower.

Earlier in the Asia session, the yen popped higher afterBloomberg News said the White House is delaying a decision onallowing U.S. companies to do business with China's HuaweiTechnologies.

The trade war has entered new territory after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump said he will impose more tariffs on Chinese importsfrom Sept. 1. China let the yuan slide through a key supportlevel on Monday to an 11-year low and hours later the U.S.Treasury Department labelled China a currency manipulator.

The U.S.-China trade war has brought forward the next U.S.recession, according to a majority of economists polled byReuters who now expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates again inSeptember and once more next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542MQ

The New Zealand dollar was a tad higher on the day at$0.6486 but on course for its third weekly decline. The kiwi hasslumped to its lowest in more than three years this week afterthe central bank on Wednesday stunned traders by cuttinginterest rates more than expected and hinting at taking ratesinto negative territory.

Some economists say the Reserve Bank of New Zealand wastrying to stay ahead of rate cuts expected from other centralbanks, which are likely to have a big impact on currency marketsin coming months.

Sterling traded at $1.2146GBP=D3 , little changed on theday but on course for a fourth consecutive week of declines. Thepound earlier fell after the Financial Times reported thatJohnson would hold an election in the days following Brexit iflawmakers sunk his government with a vote of no-confidence.

Johnson has said he will take Britain out of the EuropeanUnion on Oct. 31 even if that means leaving without a transitionagreement.

Johnson has said he will take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 even if that means leaving without a transition agreement.